A Philadelphia cop killer who killed one officer and injured multiple others during an incident early Saturday morning later admitted to a black cop that he opened fire because the original responding officers had been white.

“If it was you that responded we would have just had a conversation,” suspect Eric Lewis told a black officer while he was being treated at Jefferson University Hospital after the shootings, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“They had guns, so I had every right to defend myself,” Lewis added, neglecting to mention that the reason the responding officers had been armed was because of the nature of the call they had received.

Around 12:17 a.m. Saturday morning, one of the shooter’s neighbors called the Philadelphia Police Department to complain about an armed man standing outside a home that would later be identified as Lewis’ home.

🚨 OMG. The thug who ambushed police officers in Philadelphia just admitted he targeted them because they are WHITE If this were reversed, it would be wall-to-wall coverage on every network as a hate crime. Eric Lewis, who m*rdered one of the officers, JUST TOLD INVESTIGATORS: He did it because they are white… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2026

Two officers, one of them identified as Shane Seiber, responded soon after by knocking on Lewis’ door. Lewis, who was across the street at the time, then proceeded to approach Seiber and the other officer from behind.

“As Lewis approached the officers, they asked whether he lived there… but he quickly began yelling and acting aggressively,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“A brief struggle followed, and just as the officers moved to check whether Lewis was armed … he shot them.”

When two other responding officers arrived at the scene moments later, they found the original officers on the ground bleeding from their wounds.

One of the officers, Seiber, died at a nearby hospital hours later.

Should Eric Lewis be charged with a hate crime for targeting white officers? Yes, definitely No, it's not a hate crime Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, definitely 100% (10 votes) No, it's not a hate crime 0% (0 votes)

Meanwhile, Lewis ducked into a dark alleyway behind his home and used his hiding spot to open fire on additional responding officers.

What proceeded was a nearly hour-long standoff that finally ended with Lewis being apprehended and taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to digital strategist Greg Price, who was able to review the actual arrest record, Lewis also used his time at the hospital to mock white police officers, telling them that he made more money than them.

🚨 BREAKING: I have obtained the official arrest report for Eric Lewis– the man accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Philadelphia Police Officer Shane Seiber. According to the report, Lewis told the arresting officers that he shot and killed Officer Seiber, and wounded his partner, because they were white… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2026

Speaking with Philadelphia station WPVI, Lewis’ brother Kiel Lewis revealed that the unrepentant cop killer has always had anger issues.

“I’ve known this man was an angry bird from the start of life,” he bluntly said.

His arrest record seems to fit. Dating back to 2012, it includes charges for firearms, drugs, assault, theft, and even a 2020 murder, though the murder charges were eventually dismissed because of a lack of witnesses.

As of Tuesday morning, some mainstream establishment media outlets had begun picking up this story, though none of them seemed interested in talking about Lewis’ documented anti-white racism.

Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice argued in a post published to X that “if this were reversed” and a racist white man had killed a black police officer, “it would be wall-to-wall coverage on every network as a hate crime.”

According to station WHYY, Lewis has been charged by Philadelphia’s liberal district attorney with homicide of a cop, attempted homicide of a cop, two counts of disarming a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Lewis has not been charged with a hate crime.

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