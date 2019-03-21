SECTIONS
Pipe Bomber Suspect Pleads Guilty To Targeting High-Profile Democrats

By Evie Fordham
Published March 21, 2019 at 2:46pm
Modified March 23, 2019 at 2:59pm
Cesar Sayoc entered a guilty plea Thursday in the 2018 mail bombings that targeted multiple high-profile Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.

Sayoc had previously pleaded not guilty, reported NBC News.

“I know that these actions were wrong and I’m sorry,” Sayoc said as he entered his new plea in front of a federal judge in Manhattan.

The 57-year-old Florida man could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Authorities said Sayoc made more than a dozen IEDs made from PVC pipes packed with explosive material and shards of glass.

He was accused of sending them to national figures including former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The package scares occurred in October.

A federal grand jury charged alleged mail bomber Cesar Altieri Sayoc on a 30-count indictment in November.

The charges included five counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, and five counts of interstate transportation of an explosive.

Each of the latter counts could mean 20 years in prison.

Sayoc was living in a van “plastered with stickers praising Trump and attacking the media” when he was arrested in Florida, reported NBC News.

The intended recipients of the package included:

• Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris
• Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters
• Former President Barack Obama
• Former CIA Director John Brennan
• Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
• Billionaire George Soros
• Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
• Actor Robert De Niro
Former Vice President Joe Biden
• Former Attorney General Eric Holder
Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer
• CNN

The office of Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz also received a package because the office’s address was the return address of a package.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

