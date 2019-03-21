Pipe Bomber Suspect Pleads Guilty To Targeting High-Profile Democrats

Cesar Sayoc entered a guilty plea Thursday in the 2018 mail bombings that targeted multiple high-profile Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.

Sayoc had previously pleaded not guilty, reported NBC News.

“I know that these actions were wrong and I’m sorry,” Sayoc said as he entered his new plea in front of a federal judge in Manhattan.

The 57-year-old Florida man could spend the rest of his life in prison.

JUST IN: Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty to sending a wave of pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of Pres. Donald Trump. https://t.co/qejxYGpVZ1 pic.twitter.com/uQAHQpjL1v — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2019

Authorities said Sayoc made more than a dozen IEDs made from PVC pipes packed with explosive material and shards of glass.

He was accused of sending them to national figures including former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The package scares occurred in October.

‘MAGA bomber’ Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty to sending bombs to high-profile Democratic critics of President Trump and media figures.https://t.co/phn1IQvrhB — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 23, 2019

A federal grand jury charged alleged mail bomber Cesar Altieri Sayoc on a 30-count indictment in November.

The charges included five counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, and five counts of interstate transportation of an explosive.

Each of the latter counts could mean 20 years in prison.

Sayoc was living in a van “plastered with stickers praising Trump and attacking the media” when he was arrested in Florida, reported NBC News.

The intended recipients of the package included:

• Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris

• Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters

• Former President Barack Obama

• Former CIA Director John Brennan

• Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

• Billionaire George Soros

• Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

• Actor Robert De Niro

• Former Vice President Joe Biden

• Former Attorney General Eric Holder

• Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

• Billionaire activist Tom Steyer

• CNN

The office of Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz also received a package because the office’s address was the return address of a package.

