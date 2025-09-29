Share
Commentary

Alleged Pro-Assassination Trans Activist Forgot to Pay Website Bill - So a Kirk Fan Bought It, Made Some Delightful Changes

 By Michael Schwarz  September 29, 2025 at 9:01am
Share

Nineteenth-century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote that when fighting monsters, we must take care not to become monsters ourselves. Stare long enough into the abyss, he warned, and the abyss will stare back at you.

Since the assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk in Utah 19 days ago, thousands of leftists have abandoned their humanity altogether by publicly celebrating the murder, thereby forcing many of us to stare into the abyss that engulfs their souls, the depth and darkness of which, hitherto, we could not have fathomed.

Now, thanks to an alleged pro-assassination transgender activist, an internet journalist, and a resourceful Kirk supporter, we have a model for how best to fight back against the monsters without morphing into one of them.

Saturday on the social media platform X, Andrew Kolvet, spokesman for Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization, posted a shocking photo. A red vehicle with a Maine license plate featured a red and white bumper sticker that read as follows: “Make Assassinations Great Again.”

Of course, some might see that bumper sticker, shake their heads, and chalk it up to another demon-possessed leftist.

Late Saturday on X, however, journalist Nick Sortor reported that he had identified the offending individual as “32 y/o radical LGBTQ activist named Susanna DeSilva of Topsham, Maine,” a woman posing as a man, “who now goes by ‘Ray DeSilva'” and “owns a restaurant called Fishnet Cafe on Bailey Island, Maine,” with her life partner Ashley.

Is there any way to turn down the temperature as long as the left continues cheering assassinations?

“I’ve forwarded this to DHS [Department of Homeland Security], who confirmed to me they’ve launched an investigation into DeSilva,” Sortor added. “We’ll no longer stand idly by while radical leftists call to KlLL patriots in our country. MAKE HER FAMOUS!”

Then, a random patriot injected some feel-good karma into this otherwise hideous story.

On Sunday, Sortor reported that DeSilva did not pay her restaurant’s website bill. Thus, the patriot, unaffiliated with Kirk’s organization, “bought it out from under her and redirected it to Turning Point’s donation site”: FishnetCafe.com

Related:
Fireworks Erupt After City Councilwoman Is Confronted for Mocking Charlie Kirk's Murder

By turning evil into good, the random patriot showed us how to fight back against monsters. If bloodthirsty leftists are capable of shame, then make them feel it. Either way, bring light into darkness.

At the same time, however, one must not forget that Sortor also showed us how to fight back. Remember, he forwarded his report to DHS.

“I’m glad DHS is taking this seriously! I’ll keep the pressure up,” the journalist wrote in a comment.

In short, the leftists who celebrated Kirk’s murder must face consequences. The same holds true for those who encourage more assassinations, as DeSilva allegedly has.

If DHS and other federal law-enforcement agencies will do what needs to be done, then we can celebrate justice.

Either way, by following the examples of Sortor and the random patriot, we can fight monsters without becoming monsters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Fireworks Erupt After City Councilwoman Is Confronted for Mocking Charlie Kirk's Murder
Just When RFK Jr Gets Abortion Drug Back Under Review, FDA Approves Another Abortion Drug
Heartless: Dem Gov Refusing to Sign Iryna's Law That Cracks Down on Repeat Criminals, Protects Women Like Iryna Zarutska
Watch: Pope Participates in Bizarre Ceremony, Advocates for Those Who Have Turned Nature into an Idol
Don't Believe Lying Anti-Trump Polls - In Reality He Just Beat Obama's First Term Approval Numbers: Rasmussen
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation