Alleged Pro-Assassination Trans Activist Forgot to Pay Website Bill - So a Kirk Fan Bought It, Made Some Delightful Changes

Nineteenth-century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote that when fighting monsters, we must take care not to become monsters ourselves. Stare long enough into the abyss, he warned, and the abyss will stare back at you.

Since the assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk in Utah 19 days ago, thousands of leftists have abandoned their humanity altogether by publicly celebrating the murder, thereby forcing many of us to stare into the abyss that engulfs their souls, the depth and darkness of which, hitherto, we could not have fathomed.

Now, thanks to an alleged pro-assassination transgender activist, an internet journalist, and a resourceful Kirk supporter, we have a model for how best to fight back against the monsters without morphing into one of them.

Saturday on the social media platform X, Andrew Kolvet, spokesman for Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization, posted a shocking photo. A red vehicle with a Maine license plate featured a red and white bumper sticker that read as follows: “Make Assassinations Great Again.”

Of course, some might see that bumper sticker, shake their heads, and chalk it up to another demon-possessed leftist.

Late Saturday on X, however, journalist Nick Sortor reported that he had identified the offending individual as “32 y/o radical LGBTQ activist named Susanna DeSilva of Topsham, Maine,” a woman posing as a man, “who now goes by ‘Ray DeSilva'” and “owns a restaurant called Fishnet Cafe on Bailey Island, Maine,” with her life partner Ashley.

“I’ve forwarded this to DHS [Department of Homeland Security], who confirmed to me they’ve launched an investigation into DeSilva,” Sortor added. “We’ll no longer stand idly by while radical leftists call to KlLL patriots in our country. MAKE HER FAMOUS!”

🚨🧵 EXCLUSIVE: I’ve identified the individual with a “MAKE ASSASSlNATIONS GREAT AGAIN” bumper sticker (posted by TPUSA’s @AndrewKolvet) as 32 y/o radical LGBTQ activist named Susanna DeSilva of Topsham, Maine Susanna, who now goes by “Ray DeSilva,” was born female, owns a… pic.twitter.com/0dPEsZSL2O — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

Then, a random patriot injected some feel-good karma into this otherwise hideous story.

On Sunday, Sortor reported that DeSilva did not pay her restaurant’s website bill. Thus, the patriot, unaffiliated with Kirk’s organization, “bought it out from under her and redirected it to Turning Point’s donation site”: FishnetCafe.com

🚨 LMFAO! The LGBTQ activist with a “Make Assassinations Great Again” bumper sticker on her car didn’t pay the website bill for her cafe, so a patriot bought it out from under her and redirected it to Turning Point’s donation site LEGEND! 🤣🔥 Try it: https://t.co/LwaDE1hdBl… https://t.co/9iXXbOtmOY pic.twitter.com/Fh1k42UDTZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

By turning evil into good, the random patriot showed us how to fight back against monsters. If bloodthirsty leftists are capable of shame, then make them feel it. Either way, bring light into darkness.

At the same time, however, one must not forget that Sortor also showed us how to fight back. Remember, he forwarded his report to DHS.

“I’m glad DHS is taking this seriously! I’ll keep the pressure up,” the journalist wrote in a comment.

I’m glad DHS is taking this seriously! I’ll keep the pressure up. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

In short, the leftists who celebrated Kirk’s murder must face consequences. The same holds true for those who encourage more assassinations, as DeSilva allegedly has.

If DHS and other federal law-enforcement agencies will do what needs to be done, then we can celebrate justice.

Either way, by following the examples of Sortor and the random patriot, we can fight monsters without becoming monsters.

