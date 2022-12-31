Alleged Serial Killer Has 4 More Deaths Stacked on Murder List, Used Ambush-Style Tactics - Police

California authorities have charged a suspected serial killer with the murders of four more people.

The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and Alameda County after being arrested in October.

Authorities say Brownlee was “on a mission” as he killed his victims in ambush-style shootings.

“He was out hunting,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a statement, according to ABC News.

“As officers made contact with him, he was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. He was also armed with a firearm when he was taken into custody. We are sure we stopped another killing.”

WISN-TV reported that Brownlee is a convicted drug offender and is therefore barred from owning a firearm. The gun he allegedly used in the shootings was an unregistered handgun.

Homicide Series Update: Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested this morning in Stockton in connection to our homicide series investigation. During a press conference, Chief McFadden said Wesley was out hunting and we prevented another killing from happening. pic.twitter.com/u0KfKmbhXZ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) October 15, 2022

The new charges brought against Brownlee on Tuesday are in relation to the murders of four people: Paul Yaw, 35; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43; Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39; and Mervin Harmon.

The three prior victims were Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, 21; Juan Cruz, 52; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54.

The first victim, Serrano, died on April 10, 2021, while the latest victim, Lopez Sr., died on Sept. 27 of this year.

Brownlee is facing an additional charge in the attempted murder of 46-year-old Natasha LaTour, who survived getting shot on April 16, 2021.

On Oct. 4, Stockton police released a video asking for help identifying a person of interest who had been spotted at “more than one scene,” according to ABC.

Homicide Series Update: Today Chief McFadden released a video of the “Person of Interest” in regards to this series. If you have any info, please call 209-937-8167. There is a $125,000 reward for info that leads to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/QLhcobVFJZ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) October 5, 2022

Brownlee was arrested 11 days later and is being held without bail.

He was previously arrested in 1999 and sentenced to two years in prison for possessing and selling a controlled substance, according to WISN. After serving seven months, he was released on parole.

He was convicted only two years later and sentenced to three years in prison for committing the same crime. He was released early in 2003 after making parole and was discharged three years later.

Brownlee’s next court appearance has been scheduled for Jan. 3.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.