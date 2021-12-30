After Allegedly Lying to Congress, Fauci Expected to Have Biggest Payday in US History

Dr. Anthony Fauci was catapulted to household-name fame in 2020 when he took the lead in the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, but he has been a mainstay at the agency for decades.

The 81-year-old Chief White House health advisor has worked in the federal government for a full 55 years, having first been hired at the National Institutes of Health in 1966 and named director of its NIAID in 1984.

Do you know what this means? Dr. Fauci has been haunting the Swamp even longer than President Joe Biden, the oldest sitting president, who was first elected to serve in the U.S. Congress in 1973.

So he has been there a long time, during which he has earned his place in the history books in more than one way, from his leading role in the AIDS crisis to his current leadership position in the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, he has not only become one of the most talked-about public figures of our era; he’s also been pulling in the biggest paychecks in the history of the federal government.

What’s more, considering his lengthy time in public service, he also appears to have been earning himself the largest pension payout in the history of the U.S.

Adam Andrzejewski, the CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, recently reported for Forbes that analysts from his group calculated that although Dr. Fauci says he has no plans to retire until the pandemic is over, based on the last three years of his salary, he would earn the largest pension in the history of the U.S. federal government.

“Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com estimate Dr. Fauci’s annual retirement would exceed $350,000,” he reported. “Thereafter, his pension and benefits would continue to increase through annual cost-of-living adjustments.”

“For the second year in a row, Fauci was the most highly compensated federal employee and out earned the president, four star generals, and roughly 4.3 million of his colleagues,” Andrzejewski wrote. “As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci earned $434,312 in 2020, the latest year available, up from $417,608 in 2019.”

Auditors used the last three years of Fauci’s salaries, $399,625 for 2018; $417,608 for 2019 and $434,312 for 2020 — a total of $1.252 million — to calculate his potential retirement earnings.

“If he’d left federal service at the end of FY2020, figuring 80% of his highest three-year average, would mean a federal pension of $333,745 a year, plus cost-of-living increases (($1,251,545/3) x 80% = $333,745),” Andrzejewski explained.

“However, Fauci’s unpublished FY2021 and FY2022 salaries are likely commensurate, if not higher than his 2020 salary. Therefore, his retirement pay would be closer to $347,500 a year. (($1,302,936/3) x 80%),” he added.

In November, Judicial Watch filed a federal Freedom of Information Act request on behalf of OpenTheBooks.com seeking Dr. Fauci’s “currently unpublished 2021 salary, job description, royalties, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and employment contract.”

A federal judge ordered that production to begin on Feb. 1, 2022.

Fauci however, has no apparent plans to retire.

“There’s no way I’m going to walk away from this until we get this under control. I mean, that’s the purpose of what we do. That’s – that’s our mission in life. In the middle of it, I’m not going to walk away,” he recently told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl.

“You know, we’re in a war, Jon. It’s kind of like we’re halfway through World War II, and you decide, well, I think I’ve had enough of this. I’m walking away.”

He made similar comments to CBS’ Face the Nation program last month.

Now, bear in mind that this is a man who nonetheless has been suspected of lying to Congress about his work and history at the NIH.

In May, Dr. Fauci told Congress that the agency “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

But documents released to The Intercept as part of another FOIA lawsuit included two unpublished grant proposals for coronavirus research at the WIV funded by the NIH, the outlet reported in September.

An expert that Newsweek spoke to at the time said that this type of research fell well within the realm of gain of function, rendering Fauci’s statement before Congress earlier this year potentially false.

Is this a man who deserves a lavish, cushy retirement on the taxpayer dime? Many might assert that public funds would be better spent if he were rather investigated and perhaps spent his retirement behind bars. Just saying.

Dr. Fauci has aroused suspicion on more than one occasion, from his shady history to his constant flip-flopping and now, his jaw-droppingly massive paychecks and retirement fund.

No matter what you might think of him or claims made against him, it certainly doesn’t ease the appearance of corruption that he’s personally earning the most amount of money that any one federal employee has ever earned.

What’s more, he’s been raking in this staggering salary and gilding his golden parachute by advocating for economy-crushing public health policy like lockdowns, school closures and vaccine mandates, placing the employment and welfare of millions of taxpaying Americans at risk as he tries to play God with our lives to stop the spread of a virus that, in spring of 2020, he was telling us not to worry about.

How sick is that?

What a slap in the face to the millions of hard-working Americans who have spent the last two years wondering how they’re going to make ends meet. Meanwhile, businesses still struggle to survive, parents and children struggle with ongoing disruptions in education and breadwinners face far-reaching vaccine mandates that would force them to violate their conscience in order to keep their job.

Do you see now why it would be in the public’s best interest to investigate Dr. Fauci and find out if there’s any reason he might not be quite so deserving of adoring public accolades and record-breaking paychecks?

