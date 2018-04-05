The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics World News
Print

Allegedly Pro-Putin Trump To Impose New Sanctions on Russia by End of Week

By Scott Kelnhofer
April 5, 2018 at 4:27pm

Print

President Donald Trump — criticized by many Democrats for his allegedly close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin — is expected to announce a new round of sanctions against Russia on Friday.

This week’s actions will include sanctions against Russian oligarchs, including some with ties to Putin as well as to the Russian government, two U.S. officials familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The sanctions will be imposed over various grievances, including Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Washing Post cited administration officials as saying the Treasury Department would implement the sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act,  which was passed by Congress last year and signed into law by Trump.

The law aims to punish Russia for interfering in the U.S. election as well as “actions intended to subvert democracy in Europe,” The Post reported.

Sources told Reuters the sanctions would be “potentially the most aggressive move” the U.S. has undertaken against Russian business people.

On Tuesday night, outgoing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster called on the United States to take a tougher line against Moscow, saying, “We have failed to impose sufficient costs.”

Do you agree with the sanctions against Russia?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

That followed a comment earlier in the day by Trump, who said, “Nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have.”

The administration expelled dozens of Russian diplomats last month and shut down two Russian consulates in response to objectionable behavior by Russia, including interference in the elections, its role in a massive cyberattack against Ukraine and other countries last year, and the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain that was allegedly carried out by Russia.

Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, was not happy with news of additional sanctions, saying the “atmosphere in Washington is poison.”

“It’s a toxic atmosphere,” he said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show.

RELATED: Charges Filed: Councilwoman Accused of Attacking Teen Girls over Trump Shirt

The United States could also impose sanctions based on powers granted by Congress to target anyone conducting significant business with Russian intelligence and defense sectors.

“If they do something tough like this, it may go some distance in reassuring angry members of Congress and the public who are looking at the midterms and wondering if this administration is focused on the Russian threat and taking moves to address it,” Liz Rosenberg, a former Treasury official, told The Post. 

In early March, the administration also slapped fresh sanctions on Russian government hackers and spy agencies for interfering in the 2016 election and the cyberattack.

“The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyberattacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2016 Election, Donald Trump, Russia, Vladimir Putin

By: Scott Kelnhofer on April 5, 2018 at 4:27pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

ms 13

99 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested – All Entered US as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Rob Shimshock

California_(1)

California Hikes Tuition on Citizens, Exempts Illegals

Chris Agee

robert mueller, paul manafort

Bombshell: Memo Okaying Mueller’s Raid on Manafort Written 7 Days After Raid Happened

Randy DeSoto

‘I Can Only Imagine’ Continues To Rock Box Office as It Crosses New Threshold

Nick Givas

Judge Nap Breaks Down How Clintons, FISA and the FBI Are Going To Come Crashing Down

Randy DeSoto

melania trump

Melania Shows up for White House Easter Egg Roll Wearing Perfect Outfit for the Occasion

Joe Setyon

donald trump, border

Breaking: Trump Deploying US Military to Protect US-Mexico Border

Luke Rosiak

Wasserman Schultz and 44 Dems Exempted Pakistani IT Aides From Background Checks

Recently Posted