After Almost 2 Years, The GOP Is Giving the Capitol Back to the People

The U.S. Capitol is set to become more accessible to the public in January after Republicans take control of the House of Representatives, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

Over the 117th Congress, much of the Capitol, particularly the House of Representatives, remained inaccessible to members of the public. The galleries of both chambers, as well as access to offices and public tour spots like the rotunda, were closed due to COVID-19, while security measures — such as non-scalable fencing, which was later removed — were put in place after Jan. 6, 2021 to further limited access, according to Politico.

Opening the Capitol to the public would be “one of the first orders of business,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter. Members of the public may gain access to the galleries through normal procedures, as well as obtain tickets from members, a measure that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suspended following the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

One of the first orders of business under your new House Republican majority → Fully re-open the U.S. Capitol to the public. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 21, 2022

McCarthy additionally stated that every morning of the House’s proceedings would begin with a prayer, as well as the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag — a departure from their intermittent practice under Democrats, according to a post on Facebook. “No exceptions,” he wrote, in relation to the announced measure.

McCarthy is also likely to rescind a controversial decision to place metal detectors outside the House chamber doors, with all members required to pass through them and those who refuse being fined. This measure was instituted on Jan. 12, 2021, according to CNN. The Senate does not have such a requirement.

Pelosi introduced the measure after claiming that “the enemy is within the House of Representatives,” during a 2021 news conference that provoked significant criticism from Republicans. The “enemy” was referring to several GOP lawmakers’ support for the Second Amendment and opposition to the results of the 2020 election. McCarthy has expressed opposition to the measure, as well as the fines imposed, which are $5,000 per offense and are deducted from members’ pay.

Is it the right time to reopen the Capitol? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andrew Clyde of Georgia have sued the House for their fines of $5,000 and $15,000, respectively, arguing that the measure violates the U.S. Constitution’s 27th Amendment, which prohibits laws “varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives” from taking effect until an election occurs.

Pelosi herself was criticized for once failing to pass through a metal detector as she entered and exited the House, despite ordering that members be fined $5,000 for every failure to do so, per the New York Post.

McCarthy’s changes have been announced in addition to statements he will remove several Democrats from top standing committees, following House Democrats’ vote to strip Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia of her committee assignments in 2021. The Democrats to be removed are Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from the Intelligence Committee and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar has previously faced criticism for her commentary on Israel, which Republicans and some Democrats have called anti-Semitic, while Eric Swalwell has been criticized for links to a female Chinese intelligence operative in the United States, named Fang Fang, with whom he is alleged to have had a sexual relationship, per Fox News.

McCarthy’s office and the House Democratic Caucus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.