Already-Convicted Killer Charged With Shooting, Carjacking Rampage

A man convicted of murder decades ago is now charged in a shooting and robbery spree in Maryland that injured two people, according to multiple reports.

Larry James Simpson, 68, is set to appear in Prince George’s County court Monday after police say he carjacked two vehicles and fired shots at multiple people on Friday, local media reported. Simpson was previously sentenced to life plus 40 years in 1987 for first-degree murder, according to The Washington Post — but released sometime after a health evaluation for unspecified reasons, according to court records.

Simpson reportedly faces 66 charges in the Friday rampage, including 32 attempted murder counts. State court records do not yet list his current case or an attorney. His name also did not appear in the state’s inmate database at the time of writing.

The repeat arrestee appeared to receive an “in-custody evaluation” from the Maryland Department of Health in 2022 and a one-year term of unsupervised probation, court records show. The department did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Simpson was also convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon and assault in the 1987 murder case — and pleaded guilty to attempted escape in a separate 1987 case.

An off-duty Prince George’s County cop began tailing Simpson on Friday after allegedly seeing him carjack someone’s vehicle, WUSA9 reported. In a series of incidents at five locations, Simpson allegedly pointed a long gun out of a car window and fired several shots, caused a 64-year-old man to be cut with glass in another shooting, crashed into someone’s car, carjacked another car and critically injured someone in another shooting. FOX5 reported. Simpson is also accused of another carjacking shortly after and shooting the owner, and he was arrested after allegedly attempting yet another carjacking.

Police found an AR-15-style rifle at the scene of Simpson’s arrest, FOX5 reported. The investigation is ongoing and may result in more charges.

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