They're Already in Lockstep: Hollywood Establishment Flocks to Back 'Communist Lunatic' Mamdani

Tinseltown seems to have already fallen in line behind Socialist-Democrat and New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, who defeated a crowded field of Democrats to become the party’s nominee for the November election.

When you realize he’s a candidate who supported defunding the police and “queer liberation” and who wants to create city-run grocery stores while expressing a desire to ban all guns, he’s the perfect choice for today’s morally bankrupt Hollywood.

It’s easy to support a government takeover that could hurt average Americans when your net worth is through the roof.

Some of those who stood for Mamdani included “Harold and Kumar” star Kal Penn, who acted as emcee during a rally for him in Brooklyn back in May, according to Breitbart.

“Saturday Night Live” cast members Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman campaigned for Mamdani as well.

The Breitbart story also listed several social media posts on X from various celebrities who aimed to boost his candidacy.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski helped Mamdani with a get-out-the-vote video:

Emily Ratajkowski just posted this on Instagram with Zohran pic.twitter.com/H2QTMhgsnk — Read Starting Somewhere (@JPHilllllll) June 24, 2025

Former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon said she had “never been more excited to vote for anyone” than she was for Mamdani. Her enthusiasm seemed manufactured and rehearsed, perhaps to increase her relevance. But hey, she’s an actress, after all.

Unhinged celeb Cynthia Nixon proudly shows off her multi-layered T-shirt setup—while walking in 100-degree heat to vote for a socialist for NYC mayor. pic.twitter.com/v7pjqNSfmw — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 24, 2025

Pop singer Lorde, a New Zealander, lent her endorsement, even though she couldn’t vote in the election, and wrote that Mamdani would look “beyond the wealthiest New Yorkers to offer sensible and caring paths forward on climate change, transport, housing security, and much more.”

I wonder which PR agent wrote that for her.

Lorde endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor. pic.twitter.com/flqauhS7y0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 22, 2025

And who could forget far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who claimed voting for Mamdani would “stop the madness.”

Hey New Yorkers — VOTE TOMORROW! Stop the madness. Vote for Zohran!https://t.co/BfI5Jp6bfx — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 23, 2025

Trump went the opposite way, speaking to middle America, calling Mamdani a “Communist lunatic,” on social media after his win.

You can’t expect much more from a corrupt industry like Hollywood, though.

They minimize the negative impacts of abortion, attack the nuclear family, express hatred for Christianity, have killed comedy, are obsessed with DEI, and have ruined classic stories with wokeism because they’ve run out of ideas.

On that note, I weep for the future of James Bond.

Yet despite all their posturing about fighting for us, the little people, they secretly look down from their mansions and mock our way of life in the same breath.

Let’s not forget that their lifestyle is worthy of mockery, too. Diddy parties? Drug abuse? Constant divorce? Botched plastic surgery?

They pretend for a living. They choose to be someone else, other than themselves. Who are they to speak with authority about anything substantial with such vitriol and certainty?

They need to realign their talking points if they hope to survive. Free speech is one thing, but this cultish behavior is disturbing.

Not only is their overall box-office slump from the last few years reflective of the public’s anger and disgust for this hypocrisy, but artificial intelligence is allowing clever users to create new content every day.

What happens when computers catch up to the movie studios, and we don’t need actors for entertainment anymore? It’s already starting to happen on social media.

Expect to see a seismic shift in the way they present themselves, or get ready to watch them go extinct.

