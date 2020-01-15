SECTIONS
Altercation Between Sanders and Warren Breaks Out Moments After Debate Ends

By Joe Setyon
Published January 14, 2020 at 9:35pm
The end of Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate featured what appeared to be a testy exchange between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The progressive senators have been at odds this week, after CNN reported Monday that Sanders told Warren in a private December 2018 meeting he did not believe a woman could win the presidential election.

Sanders, for his part, has vehemently denied the report’s claims.

Sanders and Warren discussed the matter during Tuesday night’s debate in Des Moines, Iowa, with Sanders once again denying the CNN report.

After the debate was over, some of the candidates greeted each other with handshakes.

Warren shook hands with former Vice President Joe Biden and placed her hand on his arm.

Then, she walked toward Sanders.

Sanders reached out his hand toward Warren, but the Massachusetts senator appeared to refuse to extend her arm.

Warren appeared to then have a somewhat animated exchange with Sanders, though it was hard to tell what the two senators were saying to each other.

After a few moments, businessman and fellow candidate Tom Steyer walked behind them and appeared to encourage Sanders to walk away.

Watch below:

The incident had social media buzzing:

RELATED: Bernie Sanders Campaign Slams CNN for 'Patently Unfair' Treatment During Debate

As one user noted, seemingly summing up what everyone was feeling, the only thing missing was a hot mic.

“I don’t know what they were saying,” Steyer told MSNBC after the altercation.

“All I was trying to say was to both Sen. Warren and Sen. Sanders was: ‘It’s great to see you. Thank you for participating in this.’ And whatever they were going on between each other I was trying to get out of the way as fast as possible.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
