Alvin Bragg Ripped Apart by Mom of Murder Victim, Room Erupts in Applause When She Finishes

The mother of a man murdered in New York City ripped Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to shreds on Monday during a remote House Judiciary Committee hearing.

House Republicans sought to highlight Bragg’s failure to go after violent criminals in the borough at the Jacob Javits Federal Building near Bragg’s office.

Last week, the committee announced witnesses who would testify about the extent to which the criminal justice system has failed them and their families.

That testimony would come as Bragg’s office has charged former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s frontrunner, with 34 felony counts of “falsifying business records.”

The indictment is political and helps Bragg fulfill a campaign promise to go after Trump.

The George Soros-backed district attorney used resources that could have put violent people behind bars to appease those who want to see the former president jailed.

But New York’s crime statistics got a face Monday when a woman named Madeline Brame explained how she waited for years for her son’s killers to pay for his murder only to have Bragg show two of them leniency after he stepped into office last year.

Retired Army Sgt. Hason Correa, 35, was beaten and stabbed to death by a group of people in Harlem in October 2018.

The murder of the veteran was caught on video and four people were eventually charged, The New York Post reported.

But the case dragged out for years.

Correa’s mother explained to lawmakers and a room full of people in Manhattan on Monday how Bragg’s refusal to lay down the hammer on violent offenders denied her, her son and her family justice.

The testimony was powerful, to say the least.

Two of Correa’s killers are serving 20 years to life sentences, but Brame complained two other people who police connected to the murder each received a slap on the wrist.

“When Alvin Bragg came into office, he was handed a strong, trial-ready murder case and gang assault case against all four of these individuals,” she said.

Under Bragg, she said, the case “immediately began to unravel.”

“He dismissed — completely dismissed — gang assault and murder indictments against two of the defendants clearly on video participating in the brutal, savage slaughter of my son,” she said.

“Hason was kicked, punched, stomped and stabbed nine times by four individuals whom he did not know, nor had he done them any harm,” she added.

While two of Correa’s killers are in prison for at least the next two decades, one is already out after Bragg’s office sentenced her to time served.

The other will be out within two years.

“If that’s not a threat to public safety I don’t know what is,” Brame fumed.

Her brave testimony about New York’s activist district attorney was met with applause.

Brame is the face of New York’s forgotten victims under a district attorney who refuses to throw the book at perpetrators of the worst crimes imaginable.

She is a mother who will never see her son again and she could have taken some solace in seeing his killers sent away for the rest of their lives.

Bragg denied her a sense of closure when his office inexplicably went easy on them.

Meanwhile, the left-wing prosecutor is using the full force of his office to go after Trump for alleged bookkeeping infractions.

