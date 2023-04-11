Parler Share
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, left, speaks at a news conference in New York on April 4. Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, strikes a gavel to start a hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 1 in Washington, D.C.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, left, speaks at a news conference in New York on April 4. Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, strikes a gavel to start a hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 1 in Washington, D.C. (John Minchillo / AP; Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Alvin Bragg Takes Legal Action Against Jim Jordan as House Judiciary Committee Turns Up the Heat

 By The Associated Press  April 11, 2023 at 11:51am
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, accusing the Republican of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg’s handling of the Trump case.

In recent weeks, the Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena seeking testimony from a former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who previously oversaw the Trump investigation.

The committee has also sought documents and testimony about the case from Bragg and his office. Bragg has rejected those requests.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it alleges are Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies. The DA’s office, however, claims that violent crime in Manhattan has dropped since Bragg took office in January 2022.

Bragg, in his lawsuit, said he’s taking legal action “in response to an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump.”

A request for comment from Jordan was not immediately returned.

