Alvin Bragg's Lawsuit Against Jim Jordan Off to Rough Start as Judge Gives Him the Bad News

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was always facing an uphill battle in his attempts to charge former President Donald Trump with any number of campaign finance violations.

Despite the “successful” arraignment of Trump last week, Bragg still has a number of issues he’ll have to address to prove that the 34 felonious charges launched against the former president are legitimate.

First, there’s the non-insignificant matter of the Federal Election Commission and Department of Justice already deciding that there wasn’t a case worth pursuing against Trump, and that the trumped-up charges (pun intended) were spurious and politically motivated.

Just a week ago, former FEC chairman James Trainor reiterated that Bragg was “really trying to make a square peg fit into a round hole.”

“It’s not a campaign finance violation. It’s not a reporting violation of any kind,” Trainor said.

Second, and perhaps more disconcertingly for Bragg, is a trio of GOP representatives that his office is currently butting heads with.

That triumvirate includes Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee’s chairman, Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the House Oversight Committee Chairman, and Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil, and they have been a constant thorn in the side of Bragg’s office.

Those three have been demanding transparency and answers from Bragg’s office, though those demands have largely fallen on deaf ears.

Well, maybe not on completely deaf ears.

In response to the GOP’s investigations, Bragg’s office sent a rather antagonistic letter to the three, basically telling all of them to back off and calm down.

The GOP trio responded to that letter from Bragg’s office with the threat of a subpoena.

With things getting so heated, Bragg’s response to the GOP spearheads was to then take legal action against them, filing a lawsuit specifically against Jordan on Tuesday, seeking both a temporary restraining order, as well as an order to “show cause.”

In a letter obtained by SDNY Blog, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil dashed those hopes of Bragg, outright denying both the restraining order and the show cause order.

“The Court declines to enter the proposed Temporary Restraining Order and Order to Show Cause,” Vyskocil very clearly states in the second paragraph.

Former law clerk, legal expert and founder of the Article III Project Mike Davis took to Twitter to outline why this short letter would be so painful for Bragg:

Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s (frivolous) lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is already off to a bad start for Bragg: The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York declined to even enter a temporary restraining order. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 12, 2023

“Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s (frivolous) lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is already off to a bad start for Bragg,” Davis tweeted. “The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York declined to even enter a temporary restraining order.”

Later in the thread, Davis dumbed down Bragg’s argument, and you can see why Judge Vyskocil struck it down:

Summary of Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s (frivolous) legal argument: Congress is interfering in Bragg’s misuse of federal funds and misuse of federal law to politically interfere in the next presidential election. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 12, 2023

“Congress is interfering in Bragg’s misuse of federal funds and misuse of federal law to politically interfere in the next presidential election,” Davis said of Bragg’s thought process.

Davis gave a blistering assessment of Bragg’s educational bona fides in a statement to Breitbart.

“Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is laughably frivolous, as evidenced by the fact Bragg couldn’t even win a temporary restraining order,” Davis told the outlet. “Harvard Law should demand that Bragg return his law degree.”

As for the man who is, through no fault of his own, at the center of this controversy, Donald J. Trump, the former president appears unfazed by the indictment as his 2024 political machinations start getting into gear.

