A New York state judge just slammed the shutters closed on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hope of peering into Melania Trump’s emails.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan rejected Bragg’s bid to peruse emails between former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff and former first lady Melania Trump, according to CBS News. Bragg’s subpoena was overly broad, Merchan found.

Merchan also blocked another Bragg subpoena for emails between Trump Organization staffers and White House officials, more than two years of the former president’s travel itineraries, and emails from Graff to Keith Schiller, former director of Oval Office operations, according to CBS.

“This request would yield significantly more responsive records than necessary,” Merchan wrote concerning Bragg’s effort to read Melania Trump’s emails.

As part of Bragg’s effort to convict Trump on charges of falsifying business records in 2016, Bragg wants to get the full, video-recorded deposition Trump gave in the federal lawsuit by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll that accused Trump of rape and defamation.

Merchan did not block the subpoena, but said it is up to a federal judge to rule on the matter.

The former first lady is now leading a private life, according to The New York Times.

“From her point of view and her friends’ point of view, she’s been through a lot and she’s come out a strong independent woman,” said R. Couri Hay, a publicist, who knew Melania Trump before her White House days, told the Times= in an article published Wednesday.

“She’s learned how to close the door and close the shutters and remain private. We don’t see a lot, we don’t hear a lot,” he said.

Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said Melania Trump is “all in” on the former president’s campaign. She is the former president’s “most trusted and most transparent adviser,” Conway said.

“I know few people as comfortable in their skin as Melania Trump. She knows who she is and keeps her priorities in check. Melania keeps them guessing, and they keep guessing wrong,” Conway the Times.

Kate Andersen Brower, author of “First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies,” said Melania Trump is quite content to live on her own terms.

“She’s the most obviously unknowable first lady,” Brower said.

“There’s something radical about it. First ladies are expected to want to please people and I’m not sure she really cares.”

During a Friday interview, the former president said telling his wife about charges against him has been difficult, according to The Hill.

“It’s always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, ‘By the way, tomorrow sometime I’m going to be indicted,’” he said during “The John Fredericks Show.”

“And she says, ‘For what?’ And I say, ‘I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea,’” he said.

