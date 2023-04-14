Citing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump as an exercise in the misuse of government funds, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona has introduced two bills – one labeled the ALVIN Act — to cut off funding to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

As noted by Fox News, the bills are part of a wider war between House Republicans and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. House GOP members have attacked the indictment of Trump as pure politics by Bragg, and issued subpoenas for documents concerning the indictment. Bragg has sued House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan saying the Ohio Republicans and his supporters of an unconstitutional attack against law enforcement.

“District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran on a campaign pledge to indict President Trump. Bragg took the unprecedented action of converting alleged minor business misdemeanors to 34 individual felonies in an attempt to put President Trump behind bars and humiliate him and his supporters,” Biggs said in a statement on his website.

“This weaponized prosecutor’s office has spent thousands of federal taxpayer dollars to subsidize this political indictment and is demanding millions more in federal grants,” he said.

The Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act or the ALVIN Act bans federal funds from going to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and requires it to repay everything granted to it since January 1, 2022.

The No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act would bar any law enforcement agency from using funds or property acquired through federally related asset forfeiture to investigate or criminally prosecute a president, vice president, or a candidate for president.

Biggs said Bragg’s conduct was the catalyst for the legislation.

“It’s disturbing to see District Attorney Bragg waste federal resources for political purposes rather than addressing the serious crime in his city,” he said.

“As a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight & Accountability Committees, and with an almost insurmountable national debt that exceeds $31 trillion, the nation simply cannot afford to support Mr. Bragg’s politicization of the criminal justice system,” he said.

Should Congress pass the ALVIN Act? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3936 Votes) No: 2% (70 Votes)

“The ALVIN Act and the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act ensure that George Soros-funded and radical Leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg is held accountable for misusing federal funds,” Biggs tweeted.

The ALVIN Act and the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act ensure that George Soros-funded and radical Leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg is held accountable for misusing federal funds. https://t.co/AD1uTHfagP — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 13, 2023

DA Bragg’s weaponized office has spent thousands of federal dollars to subsidize the political indictment of a former U.S. president and is demanding millions more in federal grants. I won’t let that continue and they will pay us back for what was used. https://t.co/x2nVxHgj91 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 13, 2023

“DA Bragg’s weaponized office has spent thousands of federal dollars to subsidize the political indictment of a former U.S. president and is demanding millions more in federal grants. I won’t let that continue and they will pay us back for what was used,” Biggs also posted.

The ALVIN Act was co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois, Eli Crane and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and. Bob Good of Virginia.

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing in Manhattan titled “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,” according to The Hill.

The hearing “will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents,” according to the committee.

According to Fox News, Jose Alba, a former bodega worker who was charged with a crime after being attacked last year, but whose charges were later dropped, will testify.

Madeline Brame, who chairs the Victim Rights Reform Council and who is the mother of a homicide victim, will also testify, as will Jennifer Harrison, a victims’ rights advocate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.