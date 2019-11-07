SECTIONS
Always Remember ABC Spiked Epstein Interview but Ran These Jussie Smollett Clips

By Ben Marquis
Published November 7, 2019 at 4:19pm
Project Veritas recently released leaked video from August in which ABC anchor Amy Robach frustratedly discussed off the air how the network had “quashed” her bombshell 2016 exposé story on the sordid activities of wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In response to the stunning revelation that the network had essentially protected a serial sexual predator — and the powerful elites who associated with him — for several years, ABC released a statement claiming the Epstein story that Robach worked on had failed to meet certain editorial standards, namely a corroboration of key evidence and facts in the case, according to NPR.

Yet, earlier this year, ABC apparently had no problem running wild with the baseless and unproven allegations of a race-based “hate crime.”

This “hate crime” was later revealed to be a wholly manufactured hoax — one that was given air time by ABC, which in February aired an interview with the supposed “victim,” actor Jussie Smollett.

First, check out what Robach had to say in a completely sincere and unguarded moment as she lamented how the network had killed her story, despite her having “everything” ready to bring it to air:

Robach described how she’d been told her interview with one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, was a “stupid story;” how the British royal palace had threatened the network over the inclusion of allegations involving Prince Andrew; and how she’d had the goods on “Clinton” and his association with Epstein.

Bear in mind this was in the midst of the 2016 election cycle, when the media was in overdrive to protect Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and see her elected president.

“It was unbelievable what we had — Clinton, we had everything,” Robach said. “I tried for three years to get it on, to no avail, and now it’s all coming out, and it’s like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it.

Do you think ABC News has lost all its credibility?

“I’m so p—ed right now, like every day I get more and more p—ed.”

In a statement, Robach acknowledged her disappointment that the story had never aired as originally intended, but seemingly dismissed her remarks in the leaked video as little more than “a private moment of frustration.”

ABC News itself said in a statement: “At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story.”

The network further attempted to excuse itself by noting it had published or aired other (though less damning) stories about Epstein.

Keeping all that in mind, and remembering what we know now about the Smollett hoax, check out this fawning segment that ABC aired in which Smollett was interviewed by anchor Robin Roberts.

Consider for yourself whether the network ran that story through the same alleged set of stringent editorial standards that it claims were applied to Robach’s Epstein story:

Think back to just how ridiculous and unbelievable Smollett’s story had sounded from the get-go, even before evidence emerged that caused it to crumble.

It was the middle of winter in the heart of Chicago at 2 a.m., yet we were all supposed to unquestioningly believe — as it appears Roberts did — that Smollett had been attacked by MAGA hat-wearing racists bearing a bottle of bleach and a noose?

And then the guy — still carrying his sandwich — went home and kept the noose around his neck until police arrived? Get outta here.

To be sure, there probably are editorial standards that ABC generally abides by when deciding what stories are ready to air or not.

But as is clear when you compare the Smollett and Epstein cases, those standards are not at all equally applied on a consistent and nonpartisan basis.

Ben Marquis
Contributor, Commentary
Ben Marquis is a writer who identifies as a constitutional conservative/libertarian. He has covered current events and politics for Conservative Tribune since 2014. His focus is on protecting the First and Second Amendments.
Ben Marquis has covered current events and politics for Conservative Tribune since 2014. He reads voraciously and writes about the news of the day from a conservative-libertarian perspective. He is an advocate for a more constitutional government and a staunch defender of the Second Amendment, which protects the rest of our natural rights. He lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, with the love of his life as well as four dogs and four cats.
Birthplace
Louisiana
Nationality
American
Education
The School of Life
Location
Little Rock, Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics







