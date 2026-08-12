Always Watch the Eyes: Video Shows DSA Co-Chair Fall Apart When Asked Exactly Who She Wants to Tax More

Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Megan Romer had no answer when pressed on whom she would tax more and at what rate to pay for her party’s multi-trillion-dollar agenda.

The best Romer could come up with during an interview with David Remnick of The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, posted Aug. 7, was that her plan involved “taxing the hell out of millionaires.”

“What does ‘taxing the hell out of them’ mean?” Remnick wondered.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.