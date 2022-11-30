Alyssa Milano Announces She Just Can't Quit Elon Musk, Despite Whoopi Goldberg's Objection

Actress Alyssa Milano can’t stand Elon Musk, but said Tuesday during an appearance on “The View” that she will remain on Twitter.

On Saturday, Milano issued a tweet explaining that she would no longer drive a Tesla and attacked the Musk-era version of Twitter.

“I gave back my Tesla,” Milano wrote. “I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

VW was founded by nazis. https://t.co/38t0k3fd4B — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) November 26, 2022

On Tuesday, after “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin called Twitter a “hellscape,” and asked about Milano’s plans, Milano said she will be staying on the platform even though she dislikes it.

“Yeah, because we can’t cede that territory,” she said. “It’s like a turf war now. That’s how I look at it.”







Co-host Whoopi Goldberg disagreed. “Nah. Not that. That one you don’t — there’s other ones you can come and grab, leave that to them,” Goldberg said. “’Cause that’s what that is meant to be now. It’s not meant to be any better than what we’re seeing.”

Milano wasn’t so easily convinced. “But if we’re not representing our side of the political discourse, aren’t we just saying, ‘You know what, you can have Twitter?’” she retorted.

Glad @Alyssa_Milano is gonna stay on Twitter. Nothing against her personally, it’s just the generic corporate woke democrat cringelord content that gets tedious. But perhaps now that people who think differently aren’t being censored off, she’ll learn something. — PortlandExpat (@ExpatPortland) November 30, 2022

Co-host Joy Behar offered her thought that leaving Twitter was similar to “handing it over.”

Goldberg, who has dropped Twitter, was adamant.

“Some things you have to walk away from until you can get the control you need of it. Right now, there’s no way to get this control,” she said. “And so, find the ones that you can get and fix, and then come back and run that over. But do yourself a favor. Do yourself a favor,” she said.

Later in the show, Milano said Twitter has been mean to her upon occasion.

“I spent many days with my therapist, talking about Twitter and social media,” she said.

Earlier in the show, Milano said her view of Musk changed due to allegations of sexual misconduct, which Hostin noted he has denied.

Do you think Twitter has improved since Elon Musk took over? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1273 Votes) No: 1% (12 Votes)

“When he was accused of sexual misconduct and paid out $250,000 to this person, I decided, like, I can’t live in that hypocrisy of that driving that car, when, you know, that happened,” she said.

“But also … I’m so annoyed with all of these billionaires, with, like, the exception of a few, but especially Elon Musk,” she said.

“Like, you buy Twitter to destroy it, for $40 billion — right? — $40 billion. Elon Musk, imagine if he donated that money to UNICEF. He would change the world. There would be, there would be no hunger,” she said.

Amid the changes taking place at Twitter, one has been the growth of Musk’s following, according to the BBC.

A new report says Musk gains about 270,000 followers a day, and at the rate he is going, will be Twitter’s top influencer in January.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.