Alyssa Milano Attacks Jon Voight as a ‘Has Been’ ‘F-Lister’ for Supporting Trump

By Steven Beyer
Published May 28, 2019 at 8:48am
Far-left actress and activist Alyssa Milano attacked actor Jon Voight after he posted two videos last week declaring his support for President Donald Trump.

In the videos, the 80-year-old actor told his Twitter followers that Trump is the greatest president to occupy the White House since Abraham Lincoln.

He goes on to say, “People of the Republican Party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love.

“I’m here today to acknowledge the truth, and I’m here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct,” Voight added.

The videos were enough to invoke a response by Milano.

Do you think Milano's attack on Voight was off base?

In a Twitter post, she wrote, “Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views.”

She added, “‘Stay in your lane, Jon!’ ‘Has been!’ ‘F-lister trying to stay relevant!’ ‘Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!'”

While the activist-actress used the term ‘F-lister,’ a term that’s often used for someone who hasn’t made the cut in Hollywood, it’s Voight, not Milano who has acquired a series of awards from prominent organizations.

Voight has been nominated three times for an Academy Award and actually won a best actor Oscar in 1979 for “Coming Home.”

Milano has yet to be nominated for an Academy Award.

When it comes to TV awards, Voight has racked up his share of Golden Globe wins and nominations, including a win for best supporting actor for his work in HBO’s “Ray Donovan.”

Milano’s awards include winning “Favorite TV Actress” in Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards.

Twitter users picked up on this discrepancy with Milano’s statement.

As of Tuesday, Voight hadn’t responded to Milano’s attack.

