Alyssa Milano Attacks Jon Voight as a ‘Has Been’ ‘F-Lister’ for Supporting Trump

Far-left actress and activist Alyssa Milano attacked actor Jon Voight after he posted two videos last week declaring his support for President Donald Trump.

In the videos, the 80-year-old actor told his Twitter followers that Trump is the greatest president to occupy the White House since Abraham Lincoln.

He goes on to say, “People of the Republican Party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love.

“I’m here today to acknowledge the truth, and I’m here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct,” Voight added.

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

TRENDING: Trump Orders Barr To Declassify Origins of Government Spying on His Campaign

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

The videos were enough to invoke a response by Milano.

Do you think Milano's attack on Voight was off base? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (393 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In a Twitter post, she wrote, “Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views.”

She added, “‘Stay in your lane, Jon!’ ‘Has been!’ ‘F-lister trying to stay relevant!’ ‘Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!'”

Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views. “Stay in your lane, Jon!”“Has been!”“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”“Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” https://t.co/LcIGgBO9az — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019

While the activist-actress used the term ‘F-lister,’ a term that’s often used for someone who hasn’t made the cut in Hollywood, it’s Voight, not Milano who has acquired a series of awards from prominent organizations.

Voight has been nominated three times for an Academy Award and actually won a best actor Oscar in 1979 for “Coming Home.”

Milano has yet to be nominated for an Academy Award.

When it comes to TV awards, Voight has racked up his share of Golden Globe wins and nominations, including a win for best supporting actor for his work in HBO’s “Ray Donovan.”

Milano’s awards include winning “Favorite TV Actress” in Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards.

Twitter users picked up on this discrepancy with Milano’s statement.

I’m sorry….. 25 wins…..34 nominations…. Won an Oscar….. Alisa who????? — Janell Jordan (@JanellJordan10) May 26, 2019

How many Oscars have you won? pic.twitter.com/3F9FG79hzn — Preston Hagee (@PrestonHagee) May 28, 2019

One Oscar, 4 nominations, 4 Golden Globes, 11 nominations…Who’s the Boss? — Steven A. Pedian (@StevenPedian) May 25, 2019

As of Tuesday, Voight hadn’t responded to Milano’s attack.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.