SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Alyssa Milano Blasted by Rose McGowan: 'What Have the Democrats Done To Solve Anything?'

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 22, 2020 at 8:18am
P Share Print

Politics and personalities combined in a toxic stew of tweets as actresses Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano, former co-stars on the television series “Charmed,” squared off in a no-holds-barred snark-fest on Twitter.

McGowan began the free-for-all Thursday by slamming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and then the Democratic Party as a whole.

“You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie,” she tweeted.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?” McGowan added. “Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf—ers.”

TRENDING: Democratic Senator Caught Making Vulgar Outburst During Live Hearing

Milano then listed a series of items for which she said Democrats are responsible, including the right to vote for women.

McGowan had a snarky comeback to that.

“Ummm… did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, ‘I was not born with enough middle fingers,'” she tweeted.

Do you think liberals like Milano are hypocrites?

Milano, for her part, suggested McGowan is a “fraud” perpetuating harmful “lies.”

“Rose and anyone bleating the same “dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe” nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets,” Milano tweeted.

Tara Reade, who has accused Biden of sexual assault, entered the fray on Friday:

RELATED: Kamala Harris Reportedly Pranked Into Accepting Fake Dirt on Trump by Russians Posing as Greta Thunberg

McGowan, meanwhile, made the argument personal.

“Go wear another black dress to an awards show, go make another vacuous speech into an echo chamber of fellow wealthy liberals in Hollywood,” she told Milano. “My family fought for the Democrats for years, still do. Do not lecture me.”

“You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s—!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f—ing fraud,” McGowan added.

Milano had one more volley.

“Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things — I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things — I see you. F— off,” she wrote.

“Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Denver Rioters Shoot Fireworks at Cops, Ravage Family-Owned Business
NYC Crime Update: 49 People Shot in 72-Hour Period, 8 Shot in Same Period Last Year
MSNBC's Joy Reid Suggests Biden Should Establish a 'Trump Crimes Commission'
WHO Head: 'We Cannot Go Back to the Way Things Were' Before COVID Hit
Billions of Dollars Set Aside for COVID-19 Testing Still Unspent
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×