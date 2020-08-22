Politics and personalities combined in a toxic stew of tweets as actresses Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano, former co-stars on the television series “Charmed,” squared off in a no-holds-barred snark-fest on Twitter.

McGowan began the free-for-all Thursday by slamming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and then the Democratic Party as a whole.

“You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie,” she tweeted.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?” McGowan added. “Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf—ers.”

Milano then listed a series of items for which she said Democrats are responsible, including the right to vote for women.

McGowan had a snarky comeback to that.

“Ummm… did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, ‘I was not born with enough middle fingers,'” she tweeted.

Milano, for her part, suggested McGowan is a “fraud” perpetuating harmful “lies.”

“Rose and anyone bleating the same “dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe” nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets,” Milano tweeted.

Tara Reade, who has accused Biden of sexual assault, entered the fray on Friday:

And don’t ever forget @Alyssa_Milano Joe Biden sexually harassed and assaulted then ruined my life. Not once not twice but three times. YOU ARE COMPLICIT @Alyssa_Milano and an enabler of rape And I will NEVER let you forget how you tried to erase me.

— Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) August 22, 2020

McGowan, meanwhile, made the argument personal.

“Go wear another black dress to an awards show, go make another vacuous speech into an echo chamber of fellow wealthy liberals in Hollywood,” she told Milano. “My family fought for the Democrats for years, still do. Do not lecture me.”

— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

“You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s—!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f—ing fraud,” McGowan added.

Milano had one more volley.

“Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things — I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things — I see you. F— off,” she wrote.

“Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

