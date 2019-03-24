SECTIONS
Alyssa Milano Calls for Boycott of Entire State After Lawmakers Try To Protect Unborn Babies

By Jack Davis
Published March 24, 2019 at 12:53pm
Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano turned her Twitter temper on the state of Georgia on Friday after the state Senate voted to ban abortions after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

“There are over 20 productions shooting in GA & the state just voted to strip women of their bodily autonomy. Hollywood! We should stop feeding GA economy. #HB481IsBadForBusiness Heartbeat bill approved by Georgia Senate,” the “Insatiable” star tweeted.

This is not the first time Georgia has failed to live up to Milano’s sensibilities.

After Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in a highly contested election last fall, Milano demanded that the entertainment industry use its clout to punish the state.

“There are over 20 productions shooting in Georgia. Is the entertainment industry willing to support the economy of a totally corrupt state that suppresses democracy; where the winner isn’t the best choice for the people but the best schemer or crook?” she tweeted in November.

Do you support banning abortion after a baby's heartbeat can be detected?

Under current law, Georgia women can obtain an abortion when the baby is 20 weeks old, according to WXIA. Under House Bill 481, that would change to six weeks, roughly the time when a baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

While the bill was debated Friday, Senate Science and Technology Chairwoman Renee Unterman said the legislation demonstrates the difference between Georgia and states that have passed or proposed laws to make getting an abortion easier.

“We are not like New York or Virginia,” she said. “We will not throw away children who aren’t perfect because all children are perfect in the eyes of God.”

Another supporter said abortion should not be taken as lightly as it often is.

“Many of the abortions done today are done so as a form of birth control and convenience,” Republican state Sen. Greg Kirk said, according to WSB.

Kirk made no secret of the bill’s religious overtones.

“There are many scriptures that make it clear to me that God knew us and had a plan for us when we were still in our mother’s womb,” he said, according to Time. “The word abortion is not going to be found in the Bible.”

Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal sought to illustrate the value of life as he spoke to those gathered in the Senate chamber.

“I don’t know how many of us are in this room right now, probably 200, but I am looking at 200 miracles,” he said.

Senator, you are a miracle. Senator, you are a miracle,” he added, before looking at the balcony and adding, “Sir, you’re a miracle. Ma’am, you’re a miracle.”

The House sponsor of the bill said it is properly crafted.

“We have really taken great lengths to balance the legitimate interests of women with the basic right to life of the child,” state Rep. Ed Setzler said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kemp said passage of the bill “affirmed Georgia’s commitment to life.”

“I applaud the members who supported the heartbeat bill’s passage for protecting the vulnerable and giving a voice to those who cannot yet speak for themselves,” Kemp said.

The Georgia Senate’s version of the legislation must be passed in the House before it can head to Kemp’s desk.

Similar bills have been proposed in Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina and Ohio.

On Thursday, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed his state’s heartbeat bill into law, Time reported.

