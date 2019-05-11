SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Alyssa Milano Mocked for ‘Sex Strike’ over Pro-Life Bill

Actress Alyssa MilanoAmy Sussman / Getty ImagesActress Alyssa Milano (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

By Makenna Baird
Published May 11, 2019 at 1:57pm
Print

Actress Alyssa Milano announced a “sex strike” Friday on Twitter in response to Georgia’s new fetal heartbeat bill.

The law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday, prohibits abortion after doctors can detect a heartbeat in an unborn child, which is typically around six weeks gestation. In the case of rape or incest, or if the pregnancy put the mother’s life in danger, the law allows an exception.

“Georgia is a state that values life,” Kemp said. “We stand up for those who are unable to speak for themselves.”

The law has already received backlash from pro-abortion figures in Hollywood, with four companies pledging to boycott the state for new film and TV productions, The Wrap reported.

Milano, an outspoken feminist and abortion activist, called for her followers to join her in a “sex strike” to protest the new law.

TRENDING: Angry Students Walk Out of Colorado Vigil After Democratic Legislators Politicize Event

“Our reproductive rights are being erased,” Milano tweeted. “Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.”

Some expressed support for Milano’s boycott, referencing the ancient Greek play, “Lysistrata,” in which the main character convinces other women to withhold sex from their husbands until they agree to end the Peloponnesian War.

Pro-life Twitter users found Milano’s idea ironic, considering it is primarily pro-life advocates who argue for abstinence if someone isn’t willing to have a child.

RELATED: Nearly 50 Hollywood Actors Threaten To Boycott If ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill Becomes Law

Many on the left were also not on board with Milano’s proposal.

“The idea of a #SexStrike – where sex is something men seek and women withhold – is the same regressive model of sexuality that Republican men use to legislate! No thanks,” wrote feminist writer Jessica Valenti.

Feminist Imani Gandy tweeted, “Alyssa Milano is back being ridiculous again I see. What is a sex strike going to do besides reinforce patriarchal notions that women have sex only to please men?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Makenna Baird
Contributor, News
Makenna Baird is a graduate from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. In addition to her work writing for The Western Journal, she has experience editing newsletters, financial reports and advertisements. With a passion for storytelling, she is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Makenna Baird has been a freelance writer with The Western Journal since 2019. She graduated from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. Previously, Makenna edited newsletters, financial reports and advertisements for corporate clients with Ott Editorial. Nowadays, she writes short fiction in her spare time and works toward becoming a more established author. She is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Birthplace
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Nationality
American
Education
BA, Writing, Calvin College
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Alyssa Milano Mocked for ‘Sex Strike’ over Pro-Life Bill
AOC Shares ‘Trump Supporters for Ocasio-Cortez’ Message
Democratic Civil Rights Attorney Under Fire for Using Racial Slur Multiple Times
Louis Farrakhan Shows His True Colors After Being Banned from Facebook
Top House Democrat Steny Hoyer Spearheads Campaign To Give Congress a Pay Raise
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×