Alyssa Milano Mocked for ‘Sex Strike’ over Pro-Life Bill

Actress Alyssa Milano announced a “sex strike” Friday on Twitter in response to Georgia’s new fetal heartbeat bill.

The law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday, prohibits abortion after doctors can detect a heartbeat in an unborn child, which is typically around six weeks gestation. In the case of rape or incest, or if the pregnancy put the mother’s life in danger, the law allows an exception.

“Georgia is a state that values life,” Kemp said. “We stand up for those who are unable to speak for themselves.”

The law has already received backlash from pro-abortion figures in Hollywood, with four companies pledging to boycott the state for new film and TV productions, The Wrap reported.

Milano, an outspoken feminist and abortion activist, called for her followers to join her in a “sex strike” to protest the new law.

“Our reproductive rights are being erased,” Milano tweeted. “Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.”

Some expressed support for Milano’s boycott, referencing the ancient Greek play, “Lysistrata,” in which the main character convinces other women to withhold sex from their husbands until they agree to end the Peloponnesian War.

Pro-life Twitter users found Milano’s idea ironic, considering it is primarily pro-life advocates who argue for abstinence if someone isn’t willing to have a child.

Many on the left were also not on board with Milano’s proposal.

“The idea of a #SexStrike – where sex is something men seek and women withhold – is the same regressive model of sexuality that Republican men use to legislate! No thanks,” wrote feminist writer Jessica Valenti.

Feminist Imani Gandy tweeted, “Alyssa Milano is back being ridiculous again I see. What is a sex strike going to do besides reinforce patriarchal notions that women have sex only to please men?”

