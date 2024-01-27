Alyssa Milano Responds After Online Annihilation, But Not Everyone Is Buying It: 'You Are So Tone Deaf'
Alyssa Milano has responded after being publicly torched for asking for donations for her son’s baseball trip, although not everyone is buying it.
On Thursday, the actress and Democratic Party activist put out a post on the X social media platform soliciting donations for her son’s baseball team so they can travel to Cooperstown, New York.
“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip,” she wrote. “Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here.”
Her request was widely mocked on social media, with netizens pointing out that Milano’s successful acting career means she could easily pay for the trip herself.
Following the backlash, Milano took to social media to explain that she had spent her own money supporting the team and their activities.
“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” Milano wrote on X. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.
“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!” she continued. “Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”
However, many people were still left unimpressed.
“You’re so tone deaf,” wrote one X user. “You have millions of dollars and you’re asking other people less fortunate than you to pay for your son’s Team trip. You’re ridiculous.”
“Rich people asking poors to donate,” another added. “Embarrassing. Have some respect. Horrible look.”
Fortunately for Milano, as of Saturday morning, the donation drive was closing in on its $10,000 target.
According to its GoFundMe page, the baseball team is “diverse, hardworking and really good” and funds will go toward “travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families.”
“Our coaches instill lessons not just about baseball,” the page explains. “They teach us leadership and life-skills. They are good people. We are lucky to have them.
“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive.”
