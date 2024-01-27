Alyssa Milano has responded after being publicly torched for asking for donations for her son’s baseball trip, although not everyone is buying it.

On Thursday, the actress and Democratic Party activist put out a post on the X social media platform soliciting donations for her son’s baseball team so they can travel to Cooperstown, New York.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip,” she wrote. “Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here.”

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Her request was widely mocked on social media, with netizens pointing out that Milano’s successful acting career means she could easily pay for the trip herself.

Following the backlash, Milano took to social media to explain that she had spent her own money supporting the team and their activities.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” Milano wrote on X. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.

Are you a fan of Alyssa Milano? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (6 Votes) No: 99% (529 Votes)

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!” she continued. “Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes,… — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2024

However, many people were still left unimpressed.

“You’re so tone deaf,” wrote one X user. “You have millions of dollars and you’re asking other people less fortunate than you to pay for your son’s Team trip. You’re ridiculous.”

“Rich people asking poors to donate,” another added. “Embarrassing. Have some respect. Horrible look.”

Fortunately for Milano, as of Saturday morning, the donation drive was closing in on its $10,000 target.

According to its GoFundMe page, the baseball team is “diverse, hardworking and really good” and funds will go toward “travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families.”

“Our coaches instill lessons not just about baseball,” the page explains. “They teach us leadership and life-skills. They are good people. We are lucky to have them.

“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.