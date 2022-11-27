Wokeness and hypocrisy go hand-in-hand.

Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano received a history lesson on Saturday after the left-wing activist bragged about dumping her Tesla electric vehicle as a protest against new Twitter owner and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Milano claimed that Twitter, under Musk’s ownership, was engaged in an “alignment with hate and white supremacy” in an over-the-top attack on the company’s reforms of its previous censorship policies.

In a twist, the virtue-signaling Milano explained that she had traded in her Tesla for a Volkswagen electric vehicle.

The celebrity took aim at advertisers on Twitter, in a backhanded attempt to cancel the social media giant after Musk’s purchase of the platform.

I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2022

Keen students of history were quick to point out Milano’s evident hypocrisy.

Volkswagen was founded as a state-run enterprise in Nazi Germany in 1937, as Encyclopedia Britannica records.

The company’s Nazi connections were not merely symbolic, either. During World War II, Volkswagen devoted its industrial capacity to producing weapons and war vehicles for the Nazi dictatorship, according to Britannica.

A Twitter account run by the conservative comedians known as the Hodge Twins pointed out to Milano that her consumer choice wasn’t as “woke” as she imagined it to be.

Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler. 🤡 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 26, 2022

Even Musk himself found the example of leftist hypocrisy amusing.

🤣💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Other critics of Milano pointed out the sanctimony of the Hollywood hypocrite — challenging her to abandon Twitter if she feels so strongly about Musk’s ownership.

Gave back your Tesla. You realize how privileged you sound? You should do us all a favor and give up your twitter next. — STREET PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES (@streetpeopleLA) November 26, 2022

But giving up Twitter would mean Milano would be giving up a platform to preach from.

And for a woke hypocrite like Milano, that would be giving up way too much.

