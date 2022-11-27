Parler Share
Commentary

Alyssa Milano Trades in Her Tesla for a Volkswagen EV - Elon Musk Shows Up When She's Told the Bad News

 By Richard Moorhead  November 27, 2022 at 5:32am
Wokeness and hypocrisy go hand-in-hand.

Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano received a history lesson on Saturday after the left-wing activist bragged about dumping her Tesla electric vehicle as a protest against new Twitter owner and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Milano claimed that Twitter, under Musk’s ownership, was engaged in an “alignment with hate and white supremacy” in an over-the-top attack on the company’s reforms of its previous censorship policies.

In a twist, the virtue-signaling Milano explained that she had traded in her Tesla for a Volkswagen electric vehicle.

The celebrity took aim at advertisers on Twitter, in a backhanded attempt to cancel the social media giant after Musk’s purchase of the platform.

Keen students of history were quick to point out Milano’s evident hypocrisy.

Volkswagen was founded as a state-run enterprise in Nazi Germany in 1937, as Encyclopedia Britannica records.

Is Elon Musk improving Twitter?

The company’s Nazi connections were not merely symbolic, either. During World War II, Volkswagen devoted its industrial capacity to producing weapons and war vehicles for the Nazi dictatorship, according to Britannica.

A Twitter account run by the conservative comedians known as the Hodge Twins pointed out to Milano that her consumer choice wasn’t as “woke” as she imagined it to be.

Even Musk himself found the example of leftist hypocrisy amusing.

Other critics of Milano pointed out the sanctimony of the Hollywood hypocrite — challenging her to abandon Twitter if she feels so strongly about Musk’s ownership.

But giving up Twitter would mean Milano would be giving up a platform to preach from.

And for a woke hypocrite like Milano, that would be giving up way too much.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




