Amazon Apologizes After Delivery Driver Drops Off Package, Allegedly Steals Homeowner's Cat

Amazon has apologized after a third-party delivery driver was caught on home security video allegedly stealing a family’s cat in a Los Angeles suburb earlier this month.

The incident happened Dec. 11 in Lakewood, according to a report from KTLA-TV.

Diane Huff-Medina shared video footage showing an Amazon Flex worker delivering a package to her home.

The man was seen placing the package at the front door and taking a photo to confirm delivery.

Moments later, the family’s cat, Piper, approached the delivery driver. Piper, a Siamese mix, appeared friendly as the man crouched down to pet her.

According to the video, the delivery driver then picked up the cat by the scruff of her neck.

He was seen carrying Piper to his vehicle before driving away.

Huff-Medina told KTLA that Piper has lived with her and her three sons for six years.

She said the cat is microchipped but was not wearing a collar at the time of the incident. Huff-Medina did not realize Piper was gone until the next day.

The woman only discovered what happened after reviewing footage from her Ring doorbell camera.

Amazon responded to the incident in a statement provided to KTLA.

“This was a horrible act, and we’ve apologized to Ms. Huff-Medina,” Amazon spokesman Louie Tran said.

Tran added that the Amazon Flex delivery partner involved is no longer eligible to deliver to customers.

Authorities confirmed the driver has been identified and that charges are pending.

Tran said Amazon is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department during the investigation.

Huff-Medina said the situation has been especially difficult for her children.

She told KTLA that their father died a few years ago, making the loss even more painful.

“It’s a helpless feeling because we watched her get taken, so I don’t know where she is or if she’s OK,” Huff-Medina said.

She added that her children repeatedly ask if Piper has come home.

Huff-Medina shared the video of the driver on Facebook to ask her community for help.

She said the family just wants Piper returned home safely.

In a comment on the post on Wednesday, she wrote, “The person responsible was found and charges are being filed. Piper is still missing.”

