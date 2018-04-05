Amazon Bans Ads for Pro-Trump Bestseller Written by Ph.D.

Amid increasingly direct attacks by President Donald Trump on Amazon, one author claims an advertisement for his pro-Trump book was blocked by the online retail giant.

As Newsmax reported, Dr. Jerome Corsi attempted to promote “Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump” on Amazon through its distributor, Humanix Books. The book has already reached the retailer’s bestsellers list.

Humanix reportedly received a notification from Amazon that the “political content” of the ad violated the site’s policies.

Newsmax, which owns the distributor, published the email from an Amazon representative.

“Technically, our policies say you cannot advertise anything related to a ‘political candidate, political party or issue related ads,'” the email read.

The issue apparently related to the ad showing “Trump on the cover,” which the email noted could cause advertisements for the book to “continue to get rejected across Amazon Marketing Services.”

Newsmax also accuses The New York Times of similar wrongdoing in its treatment of Corsi’s book, claiming that the newspaper’s bestsellers list “banned the title from its rankings.”

Claims of political motives by Amazon come after days of tweets and public statements in which Trump censured the company, describing its practices as dishonest and disreputable.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the president proclaimed he was “right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy.”

Trump went on to insist that “Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne (sic) by the American Taxpayer.”

I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

The president has criticized the company for, among other things, taking advantage of favorable terms offered by the post office. As a candidate, the then-mogul offered a different take on keeping money that would otherwise benefit the federal government.

When Democrat rival Hillary Clinton cited the fact that tax records show a period in which he paid no federal income tax, Trump replied: “That makes me smart.”

Critics suggest the root of his distaste for Amazon largely lies in the fact that its owner, Jeff Bezos, also owns the Washington Post, which has published numerous damaging articles about Trump and his presidency.

Amazon’s stock value took a huge hit, losing more than 6 percent — or roughly $35 billion — in value on Monday following the first of Trump’s latest remarks.

According to a Market Watch report, however, stock market analysts feel certain that the ubiquitous retailer can withstand the assault even if Trump is attempting to harm its bottom line.

“Whether the Washington Post purchase by Jeff Bezos for $250 million in 2013 cost Amazon ~$75 billion in market value five years later, we may never know,” a group of analysts said in a recent statement. “But, our view here is that we don’t see how the current Presidential rhetoric helps a U.S. case against Amazon.”

