The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Business and Money Politics US News
Print

Amazon Bans Ads for Pro-Trump Bestseller Written by Ph.D.

By Chris Agee
April 5, 2018 at 11:40am

Print

Amid increasingly direct attacks by President Donald Trump on Amazon, one author claims an advertisement for his pro-Trump book was blocked by the online retail giant.

As Newsmax reported, Dr. Jerome Corsi attempted to promote “Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump” on Amazon through its distributor, Humanix Books. The book has already reached the retailer’s bestsellers list.

Humanix reportedly received a notification from Amazon that the “political content” of the ad violated the site’s policies.

Newsmax, which owns the distributor, published the email from an Amazon representative.

“Technically, our policies say you cannot advertise anything related to a ‘political candidate, political party or issue related ads,'” the email read.

The issue apparently related to the ad showing “Trump on the cover,” which the email noted could cause advertisements for the book to “continue to get rejected across Amazon Marketing Services.”

Newsmax also accuses The New York Times of similar wrongdoing in its treatment of Corsi’s book, claiming that the newspaper’s bestsellers list “banned the title from its rankings.”

Claims of political motives by Amazon come after days of tweets and public statements in which Trump censured the company, describing its practices as dishonest and disreputable.

Are President Trump's attacks on Amazon warranted?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the president proclaimed he was “right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy.”

Trump went on to insist that “Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne (sic) by the American Taxpayer.”

The president has criticized the company for, among other things, taking advantage of favorable terms offered by the post office. As a candidate, the then-mogul offered a different take on keeping money that would otherwise benefit the federal government.

When Democrat rival Hillary Clinton cited the fact that tax records show a period in which he paid no federal income tax, Trump replied: “That makes me smart.”

RELATED: Stocks Make Record Comeback as Trade War Fears Subside

Critics suggest the root of his distaste for Amazon largely lies in the fact that its owner, Jeff Bezos, also owns the Washington Post, which has published numerous damaging articles about Trump and his presidency.

Amazon’s stock value took a huge hit, losing more than 6 percent — or roughly $35 billion — in value on Monday following the first of Trump’s latest remarks.

According to a Market Watch report, however, stock market analysts feel certain that the ubiquitous retailer can withstand the assault even if Trump is attempting to harm its bottom line.

“Whether the Washington Post purchase by Jeff Bezos for $250 million in 2013 cost Amazon ~$75 billion in market value five years later, we may never know,” a group of analysts said in a recent statement. “But, our view here is that we don’t see how the current Presidential rhetoric helps a U.S. case against Amazon.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Amazon, Donald Trump

By: Chris Agee on April 5, 2018 at 11:40am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

ms 13

99 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested – All Entered US as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Rob Shimshock

California_(1)

California Hikes Tuition on Citizens, Exempts Illegals

Chris Agee

robert mueller, paul manafort

Bombshell: Memo Okaying Mueller’s Raid on Manafort Written 7 Days After Raid Happened

Randy DeSoto

‘I Can Only Imagine’ Continues To Rock Box Office as It Crosses New Threshold

Nick Givas

Judge Nap Breaks Down How Clintons, FISA and the FBI Are Going To Come Crashing Down

Randy DeSoto

melania trump

Melania Shows up for White House Easter Egg Roll Wearing Perfect Outfit for the Occasion

Joe Setyon

donald trump, border

Breaking: Trump Deploying US Military to Protect US-Mexico Border

Luke Rosiak

Wasserman Schultz and 44 Dems Exempted Pakistani IT Aides From Background Checks

Recently Posted