Commentary

Amazon Boots BLM over Lack of Financial Transparency, Group's Co-Founder Says Any Issues Are White Donors' Fault

 By Jared Harris  February 17, 2022 at 11:28am
A big name in the Black Lives Matter community is playing the ultimate race card as the racial justice group faces a financial reckoning.

Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of BLM who resigned last year after quickly amassing a $3.2 million real estate portfolio, blamed the group’s own questionable accounting on its white donors.

The comments came as pressure from state governments and private platforms grows against the group’s suspicious financials.

“People have to know we didn’t go out and solicit the money,” Cullors said last Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner.

“This is money that came from white guilt, white corporation guilt, and they just poured money in.”

Unfortunately for Cullors and Black Lives Matter, this blame game isn’t working as well as it did during 2020’s George Floyd riots.

Less than a week after white donors and corporations were accused of being behind the flaws in BLM’s bookkeeping, the group had a massive financial hit that could signal changing winds.

On Tuesday, Amazon confirmed it booted BLM from its fundraising platform, AmazonSmile.

“Charitable organizations must meet the requirements outlined in our participation agreement to be eligible for AmazonSmile,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Examiner.

Should Black Lives Matter's financials be investigated?

“Among other eligibility requirements, organizations are required to be in good standing in their state of incorporation and in the states and territories where they are authorized to do business. Organizations that don’t meet the requirements listed in the agreement may have [their] eligibility suspended or revoked.”

Amazon affirmed that BLM has the chance to be reinstated once it is in good standing.

Charities on the platform saw a total of $306 million in donations, but Amazon’s decision means that none of this will be going to Black Lives Matter until the group can be more transparent. The racial justice group remains on many other crowdfunding and donation websites.

Amid increased action against conservative political donors, including those who gave money to the Freedom Convoy, more companies may use this as cover to break ties with the racial justice group.

Another major consideration for BLM’s financials department could be the slowing of donations from corporations.

Amazon, which contributed $10 million to BLM and similar groups during the height of the 2020 summer riots, likely won’t open the purse strings for these apparent race hustlers in such a big way again.

For Black Lives Matter, it seems a financial reckoning is coming one way or another.

And fortunately for everyone who wants a unified and strong America, it looks like the group’s usual guilt game is falling on tired and deaf ears.

