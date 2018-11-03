SECTIONS
Multiple Dead in Amazon Building Collapse, Firefighters Search for More Victims

By Savannah Pointer
at 8:08am
Two men have died due to a wall that collapsed at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore on Friday night, WJZ-TV in Baltimore reported.

Firefighters continued to search through the rubble for victims Saturday morning.

The cause of the collapse was still being investigated, though it is believed to be due to severe weather, fire officials said.

According to WJZ, Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark confirmed that one person was found under the rubble Friday night and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was found in the debris Saturday morning.

Officials have not released the identities and said they do not yet know if the individuals were employees of Amazon or possibly a local trucking company, according to local news reports.

WJZ’s Ron Matz reported the incident with images and video via Twitter, stating that weather might have been the cause.

“A wall collapse at the Amazon Fulfillment Center near Dundalk,” Matz said.

Dave Clark, senior vice president of operations for Amazon, issued this statement on the collapse Friday after the first victim was found:

“This evening, severe weather impacted one of our facilities in Baltimore City resulting in one fatality.

“First responders remain onsite searching for an additional missing person and assessing the damage.

“We are incredibly thankful for the quick response from emergency services this evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families impacted by this evening’s tragic event.”

Shortly after that statement was released, the second victim was found in the debris of the collapse.

While the reason for the collapse has yet to be confirmed by authorities, Fire Chief Clark told local media that firefighters responded to the call about a partial building collapse around the same time that bad weather hit the area.

Video from the exterior of the building shared by a WJZ reporter showed how far the debris flew, aided by strong winds.

“Debris from the wall collapse at the Amazon Fulfillment Center was carried a long distance from the scene as a storm hit the area,” Matz tweeted, along with a video of debris.

The National Weather Service will determine if weather was involved in the collapse.

