Amazon Hit with Expanding Boycott After Viewers Notice Seemingly Innocent Piece of Jewelry's 'Vile' Meaning

 By Ole Braatelien  October 17, 2024 at 9:15am
Amazon faces a boycott after one of its executives casually sported an anti-Israel necklace in a company video.

The controversy began when Ruba Borno appeared in a short clip discussing an upcoming conference in Las Vegas, the New York Post reported. Borno is the vice president of specialists and partners at cloud computing division Amazon Web Services.

The segment seemed innocuous enough, until viewers homed in on something the executive was wearing: a necklace depicting an outline of Israel with a Palestinian flag emblazoned across it.

The political statement caused an uproar on social media, prompting some to call for a boycott.

Do you consider jewelry like this to be hateful?

Amazon has since removed the video, and Borno appears to have made her X account private.

“The video shot was not meant to be a political statement, but we’ve taken down the video and will repost a new one in the coming days,” an Amazon spokesman told the Post.

The executive’s choice of jewelry is particularly offensive to some, due to one of Amazon’s own employees being abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Sasha Troufanov, 28, and three family members were kidnapped, while his father was murdered during the attack, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Troufanov, an Israeli hardware engineer at an Amazon-owned subsidiary in Tel Aviv, is still a hostage to Hamas.

Ole Braatelien
Content Coordinator
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




