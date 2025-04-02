Amazon Makes Surprise Bid to Buy Popular Social Media Platform Just Before Deadline: Report

With just days left until a looming Saturday deadline, controversial social media app TikTok may have just gotten a life raft.

And it’s attached to a rather large superyacht.

According to The New York Times, Amazon has reportedly placed a bid to purchase TikTok, just days before a deadline for the app to separate from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

While Amazon has yet to officially comment on this potential bombshell purchase, the Times spoke “to three people familiar with the bid.”

There is one large caveat, according to those three sources: “Various parties who have been involved in the talks do not appear to be taking Amazon’s bid seriously.”

That can’t be welcome to the ears of Amazon founder and mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos, but the latest shocking news is in keeping with the social media app’s roller-coaster rise and abrupt (potential) downfall.

After first breaking into the social media scene in September 2017, TikTok swiftly grew in popularity, particularly among younger social media users.

The gimmick of the app that separates it from its peers like X or Facebook is that TikTok is a wholly video-based app. It’s possible to lose hours scrolling through an endless stream of minute-long videos.

But while attention deficit concerns are one thing, TikTok drew bipartisan Congressional ire for two reasons completely unrelated to how one consumes social media.

First, TikTok has helped proliferate a number of dangerous trends, including, but not limited to:

Secondly, and perhaps even more concerning for lawmakers, is the fact that TikTok’s parent company has ties to the Chinese government.

Those concerns — both logistical and security-related — have largely sparked bipartisan support for the app to be banned, unless it’s divested from ByteDance.

According to Reuters, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle passed a law in 2024 forcing that divestment, with the original deadline being in January.

President Donald Trump has since extended that deadline to April 5, which is this Saturday.

Trump was scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday with some heavy hitters in his administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, to help determine a path forward with the potential sale of TikTok.

Trump has noted, according to Reuters, “I’d like to see Tiktok remain alive.”

