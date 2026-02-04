Amazon Scrambles to Get 'Melania' Into Hundreds of New Theaters After Monday Numbers Blow Away Expectations

The divide between ordinary Americans and the elitist gatekeepers in every industry has never appeared more stark.

In this case, at least, the ordinary Americans have gained the upper hand.

According to Breitbart, the Amazon MGM Studios entertainment company will add the hit documentary “Melania” to more than 200 new theaters following a spectacular opening weekend that saw the film shatter at least one remarkable record.

“Melania” gives viewers inside access to then-incoming first lady Melania Trump’s life during the 20 days preceding President Donald Trump’s second inauguration in Jan. 2025. Readers may view the trailer here:

Whether it was due to the trailer or simply Americans’ love for the president and first lady, “Melania” raked in more than $7 million on its opening weekend and added another $1 million on Monday, prompting Amazon MGM to add new theaters.

“We now have one of the highest openings for a documentary film in 14 years and we’re quickly expanding into more theater houses across the country,” film producer and longtime senior adviser to the first lady Marc Beckman said. “It’s all a testament to Melania Trump and her leadership in creating a quality product for the American people.”

Box office aside, the film has already set one seemingly impossible record.

At the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, theatergoers gave “Melania” a 99 percent positive rating. Insufferable movie critics, however, delivered a meager five percent rating.

According to the U.K.’s Independent, that represents the “biggest discrepancy between critics’ scores and audience ratings in the last 27 years.”

Of course, movie audiences and the elitist gatekeepers posing as film critics have almost always exhibited different tastes. But that kind of discrepancy has nothing to do with tastes. It reflects the alternate reality that prevails in the minds of those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Take heart, however, for sane Americans still recognize class and beauty when they see it.

In fact, on the social media platform X, Tanya Tay Posobiec, wife of conservative podcaster Jack Posobiec, called Melania “the Jackie Kennedy of our generation.”

Melania is the Jackie Kennedy of our generation. Timeless, graceful, and iconic pic.twitter.com/8iJb7xmCm9 — Tanya Tay Posobiec ☦️ (@realTanyaTay) February 2, 2026

Indeed, we should not underestimate Melania’s effect as a role model for young women and girls. Here are a few such girls who filmed themselves enjoying the movie at the theater:

🚨BREAKING: Gen-Z girls are now flooding movie theaters in groups to watch First Lady Melania Trump’s hit new movie “MELANIA.” This is incredible. It’s about time girls have a role model truly worthy of looking up to. Follow: @BoLoudon pic.twitter.com/kFMAdxzCZq — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) February 1, 2026

Even CNN had no choice but to report on the film’s success.

CNN forced to report that ‘Melania’ had the highest grossing opening weekend for a documentary in a DECADE. The left said it was going to be a flop. Too good. pic.twitter.com/h0wq53mXTf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 1, 2026

In short, audiences loved “Melania” because ordinary Americans love their first lady. So go to the theater, buy a ticket, then sit back and enjoy, all the while knowing that you helped add a few scowls to the miserable faces of Trump-haters everywhere.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.