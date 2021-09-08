Amazon Will Open Cashierless Whole Foods Stores with Cameras Tracking Shoppers' Movements

Amazon is set to open two Whole Foods stores in 2022 without anyone manning the cash registers, the company announced Wednesday.

The two stores will be located in Sherman Oaks, California, and Washington, D.C., and will use “Just Walk Out” technology rather than human cashiers, Amazon announced in a news release.

Just Walk Out uses dozens of depth-sensing cameras to identify a shopper’s general profile and track them as they move around the store, using sensors in the shelves to track which items the shopper takes.

The technology automatically adds items selected off shelves to the shopper’s virtual cart and charges shoppers for the items when they leave the store.

Just Walk Out was first unveiled in Amazon Go grocery and convenience stores in 2018.

“We launched the technology first in Amazon Go several years ago and, since then, we’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from customers who love being able to quickly and easily shop and skip the checkout line,” Dilip Kumar, vice president of physical retail and technology, said in the news release.

Amazon said the stores would employ “a comparable number of Team Members as existing Whole Foods Market stores of similar sizes,” but they will reassign them to roles supporting customers in their shopping experiences.

Customers can still use self-checkout if they prefer.

Will Amazon's store model become a standard way of shopping? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 24% (42 Votes) No: 76% (135 Votes)

The company acknowledged data and privacy concerns and said it would abide by its long-standing policies on personal information.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.