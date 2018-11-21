SECTIONS
Business and Money US News
Print

Amazon’s ‘Technical Error’ Exposes User Information Just Before Biggest Shopping Day of the Year

A box delivered from AmazonHadrian / ShutterstockSome Amazon customers have been notified that their email addresses may have been exposed. (Hadrian / Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
at 10:43am
Print

Amazon kicked off some of America’s most intense shopping days on Wednesday by telling an undisclosed number of customers that their names and addresses were visible on the company’s website.

Amazon didn’t make an announcement of the problem. Instead, it emailed users it believes are affected that a “technical error” made their names and email addresses visible, The Verge reported.

Amazon did not reveal how many customers were affected, CNBC reported. Amazon did not explain how the information was made visible.

TRENDING: GOP Audits Elections Office in County That Swung to Democrats

As of Wednesday morning, the only way a customer could know if they were affected was if Amazon contacted them by email.

Amazon said that neither its website nor any of its systems had been breached and that it has “fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted.”

Do you think Amazon is hiding something about this incident?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Amazon told media seeking further details that it would not provide any additional details beyond its statement.

The messages tell users the error has now been fixed and they do not need to change passwords.

That was small comfort to many who posted about the incident on Twitter.

RELATED: Flags Sellers Likely Violating Rules To Trick Americans Into Buying Chinese-Made US Flags

In its reporting, The Verge offered a caution.

“However, the information exposed still presents dangers for customers: It puts them at risk of phishing attacks, and it could allow hackers to attempt to reset their accounts,” it wrote.

The site TechCrunch found Amazon’s response lacking.

“Amazon’s reticence here puts those impacted at greater risk. Users don’t know which of Amazon’s sites was impacted, who their email address could have been exposed to, or any ballpark figure of the number of victims. It’s also unclear whether it has or plans to contact any government regulatory bodies,” it wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Evie Fordham

Mark Meadows and Ruben KihuenAlex Wong / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

House Ethics Committee Sanctions Two Members of Congress

Fred Lucas

Sen. Chuck Schumer stands in front of several Senate DemocratsAlex Wong / Getty Images

Senate Democrats Block Trump’s Nominees for Key Posts

Jack Davis

Comedian Tim AllenDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Tim Allen Puts Acosta on Blast, Attacks Liberals’ ‘Small Window’ Sense of Humor

Randy DeSoto

Ivanka Alan DershowitzNicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images; The Five / YouTube screen shot

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Declares Ivanka Trump’s Email Use a ‘Non-Issue’

Jack Davis

Actor James Woods pictured at the Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2017.Photo by Todd Williamson / Getty Images

James Woods Links Socialism to Poison, Trashes Ocasio-Cortez Supporters over Latest Snafu

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump told Chris Wallace of Fox News that he's leaning toward making changes to two of his top Cabinet positions.Fox News screen shot

Trump Touts Major White House Shakeup

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Considering Major White House Shakeup for Journalists

Jason Hopkins

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

GOP Audits Elections Office in County That Swung to Democrats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.