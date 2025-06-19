Share
Ambassador Mike Huckabee holds a note given to him from President Donald Trump to be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall in Jerusalem on April 18.
Ambassador Mike Huckabee holds a note given to him from President Donald Trump to be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall in Jerusalem on April 18. (Gil Cohen-Magen - AFP / Getty Images)

Ambassador Mike Huckabee Organizing Evacuation of Israel

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2025 at 6:28am
As Iran launches missiles at Israel, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is working to keep Americans safe.

“Urgent notice! American citizens wanting to leave Israel- US Embassy in Israel @usembassyjlm is working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures,” Huckabee posted on X on Wednesday

“You must enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) (https://mytravel.state.gov/s/step) You will be alerted w/ updates,” he wrote.

“We’re working to get military, commercial, charter flights & cruise ships for evac. If you’re offered a seat, take it. Family in Israel? Tell them stay close to shelter & don’t ignore sirens!” Huckabee added Thursday in a later post.

Two U.S. officials said a government plane has already taken one batch of diplomats and family members who wanted to leave Israel, according to the Times of Israel

Many nations are withdrawing various levels of diplomatic staff and their families from Israel amid Iranian missile barrages.

The State Department has said that “given the ongoing situation and as part of the embassy’s authorized departure status, mission personnel have begun departing Israel through a variety of means,” according to the Associated Press.

Will the situation get worse in the Middle East?

As noted by Newsweek, the American Embassy in Jerusalem has been closed from Wednesday through Friday of this week.

On Tuesday, a message from Huckabee to President Donald Trump was posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.

“Mr. President, God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential President in a century — maybe ever. The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else. You have many voices speaking to you Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice,” the post read.

“I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts. No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s.

“You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. My job is to be the last one to leave,” Huckabee wrote.

“I will not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down! You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you!”

The post drew a response from the governor of Arkansas.

“My dad is amazing! I love you and I’m proud of you!” Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the ambassador’s daughter, posted on X.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
