Amber Heard Responds to Johnny Depp's Social Media Post by Claiming 'Women's Rights Are Moving Backward'

Having lost in a court of law, Amber Heard is taking her case to the court of public opinion.

Heard emerged on the losing end of a high-profile court case involving ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard had accused Depp of domestic abuse and physical violence, implying that Depp had abused her in a 2018 Washington Post article. Depp claimed that was defamation and sued.

Although he may never collect the $15 million awarded by a jury, the trial was a vindication for Depp. Although the trial is over, the duel between the two is not.

In a response to a Depp statement, Heard issued one of her own in which she sought to portray herself as the champion of abused women, according to People.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Heard, whose conduct was put under a microscope during the trial, said in a post-trial statement that the verdict against her “sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

The statement that triggered Heard’s eruption was part of a TikTok post in which Depp thanked his fans, according to People.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” Depp wrote.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” Depp wrote.

Do you agree with the jury in the Depp-Heard trial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (1093 Votes) No: 5% (60 Votes)

Entertainment Tonight, quoting a source it did not name, said Heard was “not in a good place” after losing.

“She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends,” the source said. “She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn’t.”

The source said Heard is “hopeful that after some time passes, she can slowly build her career back.”

wakeup call to go back to innocent until proven guilty.

All these so called feminists mad about it should direct their anger at Amber Heard. She is the reason why all this has happened. She accused an innocent man of horrific crimes and used all of us women and domestic 2/ — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 1, 2022

violence survivors for her own personal agenda. — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 1, 2022

During a Wednesday appearance on “Today,” Benjamin Chew, an attorney representing Depp, said the verdict favoring Depp “had to do a lot with accountability,” according to NBC.

“Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues. He was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wrote,” Chew said. “I think it was sharp contrast to Ms. Heard, who didn’t seem, or at least the jury may have perceived that she didn’t take accountability for anything.”

Camille Vasquez, another attorney for Depp, said the verdict was a life-changer for him.

“The weight of the world is off of his shoulders. He’s got his life back,” Chew said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.