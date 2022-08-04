Share
Ambushed Teenage Pro-Lifer Update: Justice Served To Attacker

 By David Zimmermann  August 4, 2022 at 10:44am
Police in Leawood, Kansas, have arrested and charged a woman who allegedly attacked a teenage anti-abortion activist on Sunday.

The Leawood Police Department told The Christian Post that officers looked into the matter after 18-year-old Grace Hartsock filed a complaint.

“As part of our investigation on Sunday, the 37-year-old suspect was arrested, charged in Leawood Municipal Court with misdemeanor battery and released,” the department said Tuesday.

The name of the suspect was not provided.

While knocking on doors to encourage residents to vote for the pro-life “Value Them Both” amendment in Tuesday’s referendum, Hartsock was attacked by an older woman in a Leawood neighborhood as she turned to leave a residence.

Students for Life published a blog post detailing the incident.

After talking to the woman’s mother at the door and departing the home, Hartsock said she heard the suspect yelling, “Don’t apologize to her, mom.”

The woman followed the teenager out of the house and shoved her, hit her and threw bread at her to display her disgust with the anti-abortion movement, Hartsock said. She also wished further harm upon the pro-life activist, allegedly telling her “I hope you get raped” and “I hope you get hit by a car.”

Hartsock filmed the end of the encounter, showing the woman raising a middle finger before her mother tells her to “stop it.”



Dana Stancavage, a fellow anti-abortion activist, told the Post that Hartsock suffered only a “major headache” with no “sort of a physical injury.”

Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins responded to the news as well.

“As reported to police, a grown woman took out her frustrations over abortion on a teenager who volunteered to let people know about the Kansas ballot initiative. This brings abortion radicals’ ‘Summer of Rage’ close to home,” Hawkins said in the organization’s blog post.

“But the Pro-Life Generation will not be forced into silence or fear because of radical pro-abortionists who show no regard for life, inside or outside of the womb, and no respect for the free speech rights of their fellow citizens.”

Hartsock appeared unfazed by the attack.

“It’s unfathomable that the pro-choice movement claims to be ‘pro-woman’ and yet attacks women who don’t agree with their narrative,” she said after the incident. “It’s not surprising to me that a person who advocates for violence in the womb wouldn’t hesitate to attack a pro-life woman like myself.”

The Value Them Both referendum — which would have amended the Kansas Constitution to allow increased restrictions on abortion — was defeated Tuesday, according to The Kansas City Star.

Kansas was the first state to put the abortion issue to a vote after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

