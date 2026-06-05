America at 250: The American Dream Still Begins With Marriage

As I write this article, my wife and I are preparing for one of the greatest moments in our lives: watching our son get married.

June is wedding season across America. Thousands of young couples will walk down aisles, exchange vows, and begin building lives together.

At the same time, our nation is preparing to celebrate its 250th birthday.

As America approaches this historic milestone, leaders and citizens alike are asking an important question: What kind of country will we leave to the next generation?

For all the debates about what will strengthen our nation — politics, economics, and public policy — one of the most important building blocks of a strong America remains surprisingly simple: marriage.

As a pastor, I have had the privilege of officiating many weddings over the years. Every ceremony reminds me that marriage is far more than a romantic milestone.

It is the foundation upon which families are built, children are raised, wealth is created, and communities, cities, states, and nations are strengthened.

From the opening pages of Genesis, marriage is presented as God’s design for creating stable families and flourishing societies.

In the New Testament, we learn that Jesus Himself honored marriage by performing His first miracle at a wedding in Cana of Galilee.

Marriage is where future generations are nurtured, values are passed down, and legacies are established.

Yet marriage is becoming increasingly rare.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, fewer than half of American households are now married couples, and Americans are also marrying later than ever before.

The problem is bigger than declining wedding numbers. Fewer young adults are getting married, having children, and building the kind of stable homes that have long been the backbone of the American Dream.

What previous generations viewed as normal milestones of adulthood are now being delayed — or abandoned altogether.

Many young Americans have become skeptical of marriage. Some watched their parents endure painful divorces. Others fear commitment. Many choose cohabitation over covenant. Rising housing costs and economic uncertainty have only reinforced the trend.

Ironically, delaying marriage often delays many of the very goals young adults hope to achieve.

Brad Wilcox highlighted this reality in a recent Wall Street Journal article: “In fact, there remains a consistent and monumental gap between married and unmarried Americans: 71% of married adults aged 25 to 54 own their own home today, compared with only 21% of their unmarried peers.”

Wilcox goes on to explain: “But marriage doesn’t merely make it easier to afford a home. It motivates people to earn more and save more in pursuit of one. Married men actually work more hours, are less likely to be fired, and make more money than their single peers.”

Those findings challenge a popular cultural assumption. Many young adults have been told to get the career first, the house first, the savings first, and then think about marriage later.

But increasingly, the evidence suggests that marriage itself often helps create the stability and motivation that lead to those outcomes.

In other words, the traditional sequence may still have wisdom behind it: first the ring, then the roof.

As America prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom, we should remember that political freedom alone does not sustain a nation. Strong families do. Strong communities do. Strong marriages do.

Young men, step up and lead. Build a home. Raise a family. Leave a legacy.

Young women, don’t settle for less than God’s best. Find a man of character, faith, and conviction. Build a life together that is bigger than yourselves.

This wedding season, let’s celebrate more than beautiful ceremonies. Let’s celebrate the covenant that has helped build strong families, thriving communities, and a strong nation for nearly two and a half centuries.

As Brad Wilcox noted, the American Dream still works best when the ring comes before the roof.

America’s next 250 years will be built not just by politicians and policies, but by strong marriages, strong families, and people willing to keep their promises.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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