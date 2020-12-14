Login
Commentary
America First: Vaccines Rolling Out of Michigan Plant, Headed Directly for American Hospitals

By Cameron Arcand
Published December 14, 2020 at 8:16am
With Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine now authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, the initial batch of doses manufactured in Michigan are being shipped to 636 locations across all 50 states, NBC News reported Sunday.

Front-line health care workers and nursing home patients will get the vast majority of the 2.9 million initial doses.

Fortunately, the vaccine is expected to be available to the general public within the next several months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the vaccine for individuals age 16 and over who do not have a history of allergic reactions or medical conditions related to vaccines.

“Pfizer’s purpose is breakthroughs that change patients’ lives, and in our 171-year history there has never been a more urgent need for a breakthrough than today with hundreds of thousands of people continuing to suffer from COVID-19,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement Friday.

“As a U.S. company, today’s news brings great pride and tremendous joy that Pfizer has risen to the challenge to develop a vaccine that has the potential to help bring an end to this devastating pandemic,” Bourla said.

“We have worked tirelessly to make the impossible possible, steadfast in our belief that science will win.”

The United Kingdom authorized the Pfizer vaccine last week, with 800,000 doses available in the country, according to NBC News.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Tuesday prioritizing American distribution for vaccines created under the purview of Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership announced in May with the goal of quickly developing a coronavirus vaccine within the United States.

Even Trump’s fiercest foes would have to admit that Operation Warp Speed — which faced deep skepticism among “experts” quoted in the establishment media — is a massive accomplishment.

The average development of a vaccine takes roughly 10 years, so this public-private partnership involving companies such as Pfizer and Moderna is an unprecedented success.

Trump ran his presidential campaigns on the promise of “America First.

Regardless of what someone thinks of that mantra, the rapid development of a coronavirus vaccine and its distribution across the nation certainly live up to it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
