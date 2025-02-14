America Going MAGA - First Time in 20 Years Americans Say Country Going in Right Direction

They wanted us sick, weak, and compliant as they confiscated our wealth and opened our borders to invasion. We resisted, but the fight often felt like an uphill battle that might never end.

Now that President Donald Trump and his unprecedented cadre of talented, patriotic allies have begun the process of making Americans healthy, strong, and free again, prevented establishment operatives from looting the U.S. Treasury, and initiated mass deportations of criminal illegal migrants, feelings of optimism not experienced in at least a generation have returned.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports, a fair-minded pollster with a recent history of accuracy, reported that the number of poll respondents who regarded the country as moving in the right direction reached a milestone not seen in decades.

“For the first time in over 20 years of polling, Right Direction EXCEEDS Wrong Track today,” Mitchell wrote.

For the first time in over 20 years of polling, Right Direction EXCEEDS Wrong Track today. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@Mark_R_Mitchell) February 13, 2025

The poll showed that “right track” edged out “wrong direction” by a margin of 47 percent to 46 percent.

Americans, generally optimistic by nature, have an understandable reluctance to place too much faith in elected officials.

The same poll, for instance, gave Trump a 54 percent approval rating compared to only 44 percent disapproval.

Thus, the fact that the poll’s plus-1 margin on right track/wrong direction lagged nine points behind Trump’s plus-10 net approval rating suggests that some Americans love what they have seen so far from the new president but nonetheless remain somewhat skeptical that even he and his allies can permanently vanquish the forces working against the American people.

Breaking: A 20 year daily trend ends, this is a big one. https://t.co/5XImapgWHr pic.twitter.com/IrSmJt08bx — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 13, 2025

Mitchell’s activity on X does make it clear that he supports the new president’s policies.

Nonetheless, that does not make Rasmussen Reports a biased pollster.

In fact, according to the RealClearPolitics pollster scorecard from 2014-22, Rasmussen’s polling errors in those years actually favored Democrats 65 percent of the time.

In 2020, when it ranked as the 4th-most accurate from a group of 20 major pollsters, Rasmussen still erred in Democrats’ favor 75 percent of the time.

Perhaps most tellingly of all, Rasmussen never fell for the establishment media-generated hype surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris.

It seems like a long time ago. But remember in early August when establishment pollsters claimed that Harris had surged to a lead over Trump. The installed Democratic nominee, who replaced then-President Joe Biden atop the party’s ticket, allegedly had massive momentum.

“Sometimes it is lonely being an independent pollster with integrity. Trump is beating Kamala Harris,” Rasmussen Reports posted on Aug. 8.

Sometimes it is lonely being an independent pollster with integrity. Trump is beating Kamala Harris. Just like he was beating Biden (remember the numbers said she polled worse than him for four years?) pic.twitter.com/tyulyRslBI — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 8, 2024

Thus, while readers might understandably distrust pollsters in general, recent history suggests that Rasmussen merits an exception to that skepticism.

In other words, the exuberant national mood feels both authentic and justified.

After all, Trump has finally seen most of his anti-establishment Cabinet nominees confirmed by the Senate. That list includes Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Their respective confirmations on back-to-back days this week will make Americans healthier and more free.

That list also includes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whose military, properly focused on lethal capabilities, will make America stronger.

Meanwhile, Trump has unleashed X owner Elon Musk and his uber-talented young charges at the Department of Government Efficiency upon wasteful, corrupt, and, in some cases, diabolical federal agencies. That will stop the warmongering and money-laundering establishment in its tracks.

And Trump has entrusted border czar Tom Homan with the mass deportation of criminal illegal immigrants. That will stop the establishment’s deliberate war on America’s citizens and sovereignty.

All the while, the president himself has projected strength and sanity on the world stage. He has brought or promised peace to war-torn regions and advanced American interests in ways both bold and hitherto unimaginable.

In short, expect Rasmussen’s “right track” polling numbers to surge bigly.

