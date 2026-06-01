America Haters Attempt to Snare US Soccer Star in Racism Scandal Ahead of World Cup

Imagine how miserable American liberals must feel that they despise everything good about their own country.

Likewise, imagine how little true racism exists in 21st-century America that liberals feel compelled to invent it.

In an innocuous moment captured on camera after the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s 3-2 victory over World Cup-bound Senegal on Sunday, Christian Pulisic, a white U.S. soccer star, incurred the wrath of the ever-vigilant online mob when he appeared to congratulate a black Senegalese player and then subtly wiped his hand on his shorts.

“Coincidence or something more?” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

😳 This moment involving Pulisic is already sparking reactions online. After hugging a Senegal player, he appeared to wipe his hands on his shorts. Coincidence or something more? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SFDPshA13u — MatchGoal Central (@MatchGoaal) June 1, 2026

Others also tried to make a mountain out of a molehill.

Lo de que Pulisic le de la mano a un jugador de Senegal y luego se limpie en el pantalón qué cojones es? ☠️ Estoy llorando macho, vaya Mundial nos espera. https://t.co/aedCdM7isB https://t.co/b5DKkop40J — Aʟʙᴇʀᴛo (@AlberrtoRM2) June 1, 2026



“What the hell is that thing where Pulisic shakes hands with a Senegal player and then wipes his hand on his pants?” one user wrote, according to an X translation.

Regardez comment Pulisic s’essuie discrètement la main après avoir salué Crépin Diatta. pic.twitter.com/9fRIh0Z5W6 — Jamais la victime (@Gbizyzre) June 1, 2026

“Look at how Pulisic discreetly wipes his hand after greeting Crépin Diatta,” another wrote, according to an X translation.

Amid slimy insinuations, at least one X user said it directly.

“[N]ot really a stretch to call pulisic a racist considering he’s a trump supporter lol,” the user wrote.

not really a stretch to call pulisic a racist considering he’s a trump supporter lol https://t.co/ffw1qxrLIn — 𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧 (@clkmotsmlvlle) June 1, 2026

In November 2024, shortly after President Donald Trump’s landslide election victory, Pulisic scored a goal in a match against Jamaica and then performed his version of Trump’s signature dance.

USMNT Captain Christian Pulisic scored and immediately did the Trump dance 🕺 pic.twitter.com/jMyfvE8T3J — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 19, 2024

Of course, in those days, when Trump appeared to have captured the culture, many athletes did likewise.

Still, it seems that ever-grumpy liberals have not forgiven Pulisic for that expression of joy.

Even by liberals’ standards, however, this hand-wiping controversy is beyond trivial.

For one thing, Pulisic did not merely shake the Senegalese player’s hand. The American star also patted his opponent on the back.

Thus, any sane person — i.e. one who does not see the world through the lens of skin color — could understand why Pulisic would need to wipe his hand — athletes tend to sweat during soccer matches.

In modern America, where so little racism exists, liberals somehow purport to find it everywhere. They might even pay to create the appearance of racism. That is how desperate they are to denigrate their country and thus feel superior to their neighbors.

On June 12 in Los Angeles, the U.S. team will face Paraguay in each team’s first 2026 World Cup match.

Let us hope that by then this absurd “controversy” will have been long forgotten.

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