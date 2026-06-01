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Christian Pulisic of the United States Men's National Soccer Team gestures with both arms raised during the international friendly match between United States and Senegal on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
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Christian Pulisic of the United States Men's National Soccer Team gestures during the international friendly match between United States and Senegal on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Omar Vega / USSF / Getty Images)

America Haters Attempt to Snare US Soccer Star in Racism Scandal Ahead of World Cup

 By Michael Schwarz  June 1, 2026 at 2:07pm
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Imagine how miserable American liberals must feel that they despise everything good about their own country.

Likewise, imagine how little true racism exists in 21st-century America that liberals feel compelled to invent it.

In an innocuous moment captured on camera after the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s 3-2 victory over World Cup-bound Senegal on Sunday, Christian Pulisic, a white U.S. soccer star, incurred the wrath of the ever-vigilant online mob when he appeared to congratulate a black Senegalese player and then subtly wiped his hand on his shorts.

“Coincidence or something more?” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

Others also tried to make a mountain out of a molehill.


“What the hell is that thing where Pulisic shakes hands with a Senegal player and then wipes his hand on his pants?” one user wrote, according to an X translation.

“Look at how Pulisic discreetly wipes his hand after greeting Crépin Diatta,” another wrote, according to an X translation.

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Amid slimy insinuations, at least one X user said it directly.

“[N]ot really a stretch to call pulisic a racist considering he’s a trump supporter lol,” the user wrote.

In November 2024, shortly after President Donald Trump’s landslide election victory, Pulisic scored a goal in a match against Jamaica and then performed his version of Trump’s signature dance.

Of course, in those days, when Trump appeared to have captured the culture, many athletes did likewise.

Still, it seems that ever-grumpy liberals have not forgiven Pulisic for that expression of joy.

Even by liberals’ standards, however, this hand-wiping controversy is beyond trivial.

For one thing, Pulisic did not merely shake the Senegalese player’s hand. The American star also patted his opponent on the back.

Thus, any sane person — i.e. one who does not see the world through the lens of skin color — could understand why Pulisic would need to wipe his hand — athletes tend to sweat during soccer matches.

In modern America, where so little racism exists, liberals somehow purport to find it everywhere. They might even pay to create the appearance of racism. That is how desperate they are to denigrate their country and thus feel superior to their neighbors.

On June 12 in Los Angeles, the U.S. team will face Paraguay in each team’s first 2026 World Cup match.

Let us hope that by then this absurd “controversy” will have been long forgotten.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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