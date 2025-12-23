America Is Healing: Justice Finally Done for Christian Student Who Was Failed by Trans TA Over Bible-Based Gender Paper

If you pay any attention to societal discourse, you can clearly sense that the tide is shifting.

It wasn’t that long ago that the perpetual victims of the far left were winning over hearts and minds when it came to the transgender issue.

Not only were you not allowed to criticize the trans movement, but you were labeled a hateful bigot if you proffered even the lightest criticism of it.

(This writer was, admittedly, a liberal in his youth. I can personally attest to this.)

In other words, those trans activists had become the very “fascists” that they claimed to be fighting against.

Well, to paraphrase a famous line from Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” film … it appears those trans fascists have no power here anymore.

And what’s transpired recently at the University of Oklahoma is a testament to that.

OU came under a searing microscope when it was revealed that a transgender graduate instructor failed a conservative student’s Bible-based paper about gender ideology.

According to the New York Post, student Samantha Fulnecky wrote the essay in November, expressing criticism of the rampant gender theory that had pervaded the zeitgeist.

After the psychology course’s instructor, graduate student Mel Curth — who goes by “she/they” pronouns — failed Fulnecky, it kicked off a firestorm of allegations of religious discrimination.

OU took this matter seriously and investigated the matter.

Lo and behold, look what the school did after finishing the inquiry:

A statement from the University of Oklahoma: pic.twitter.com/FzcjByOjpp — University of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) December 22, 2025

“A student’s claim of religious discrimination on an individual assignment in an online Psychology Course taught by a graduate teaching assistant has come to a resolution,” the school announced just days before Christmas.

It continued: “At the same time of the investigation, the Provost — the University’s highest ranking academic officer — and the academic Dean reviewed the full facts of the matter. Based on an examination of the graduate teaching assistant’s prior grading standards and patterns, as well as the graduate teaching assistant’s own statements related to this matter, it was determined that the graduate teaching assistant was arbitrary in the grading of this specific paper.

“The graduate teaching assistant will no longer have instructional duties at the University.”

Ouch. But not exactly undeserved, given what we know of the incident.

🚨Breaking News: The University of Oklahoma has announced that graduate instructor Mel Curth will no longer teach at the university of Oklahoma after she gave Samantha Fulnecky a zero on a final essay for citing the Bible pic.twitter.com/MiA8tkh9CH — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) December 23, 2025

The New York Post reported: “In her feedback to the student, Curth said that she neglected to address the prompt and relied more on ‘personal ideology’ than ’empirical evidence.’

“She also said that Fulnecky’s assertions were ‘at times offensive.'”

“To call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population,” Curth added.

(Personally, the fact that this TA used “minoritized” instead of “marginalized” should’ve been grounds enough to be relieved of duty.)

Look, I’m generally of the opinion that nobody should celebrate someone being fired. But we should absolutely celebrate holding teachers to a higher standard, especially in this educational climate.

However, make no mistake, pro-trans fascism is still festering. A cursory glance at the comments under OU’s X post showed a number of highly liked, highly critical posts that all seem to miss the entire point of OU’s decision. Posts like this one with over 39,000 likes:

so in other words because the bible says so is now a winning essay? remarkable — Ivy (@IvyAstrix) December 22, 2025

Notice the pro-trans crowd completely ignoring what the university actually said, as they typically do. Nowhere did the school say that Fulnecky’s essay was a “winning” one. The university simply found that a teaching assistant appeared to bring in personal animus when it came to grading. That should be unacceptable, whether it’s a trans TA or a Christian TA

Look, I’ve seen parts of Fulnecky’s essay. It’s not perfect by any means. But to give a flat-out zero on the assignment?

That’s the kind of thing a capital-F fascist would do. And now Curth gets to deal with the fallout of acting like one.

