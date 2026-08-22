America Has A Man Problem: When They Leave The Workforce, We All Pay The Price

Too many American men are spending their prime working years outside the workforce, and the cost reaches far beyond lost income.

In the mid-1950s, 97.4% of prime-age men, ages 25 to 54, participated in the labor force. In July 2026, that number was 89.2%. Put another way, the share of men in their prime working years outside the labor force has risen from roughly 1 in 38 to more than 1 in 9. I find those numbers troubling because work is more than a paycheck.

Work brings structure to a day. It demands discipline and perseverance. It gives a man the opportunity to produce something, solve something, build something and provide for someone other than himself. Work responsibility is one of the ways men develop purpose and become connected to family and community.

When large numbers of able-bodied men disconnect from work, the consequences ripple through our society. Too often, detachment from work causes detachment from responsibility, marriage, family formation and community.

A Bureau of Labor Statistics study of men ages 30 to 36 found that among those who had not worked in the prior year, 70% had never married and 30.6% lived in a household with a parent. The same study found that 40.9% of nonworkers said health limited their ability to work, recognizing there are legitimate reasons some men cannot work, and compassion demands that we recognize them. That still leaves close to 60% who chose not to work.

But compassion should not require us to ignore a larger cultural problem. For too long, our culture has been uncomfortable with many virtues associated with responsible manhood. Strength is too easily confused with aggression. Leadership is treated as domination. Provision can be dismissed as antiquated. Sacrifice, perseverance and the responsibility to protect and provide are sometimes treated as though they belong to another era. We need to embrace the fact that there is nothing toxic about a man accepting responsibility.

For Christians, that responsibility is not merely a cultural tradition. It is rooted in Scripture. Before there was a paycheck, a corporation or even a fallen world, God gave Adam work to do. Genesis 2:15 says God placed him in the garden “to tend and keep it.” Work was part of God’s design before sin entered the world. The Fall made work difficult; it did not make work meaningless.

Scripture also makes a distinction our public conversation often misses. Second Thessalonians 3:10 says, “If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat.” It does not say cannot work. There is a world of difference between the man who cannot work and the man who will not. First Timothy 5:8 likewise makes providing for one’s household a serious responsibility.

That is not a license for arrogance or domination. Biblical manhood is about responsibility, sacrifice, service, stewardship and strength under control.

I also will not blame society for every man who chooses not to work. Men have a choice. A culture can lower expectations, but it cannot force a man to accept them. Each man is responsible for whether he accepts responsibility or avoids it.

We should be able to hold two truths at once. First, our culture needs to do a better job encouraging responsible manhood, and second, men need to stop waiting for the culture’s permission before acting like… well, a responsible man.

There is little reason to assume this problem simply corrects itself. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects prime-age male labor-force participation to fall from 89.1% in 2023 to 87.4% by 2033.

However, another government program won’t change this trend’s direction. We need fathers teaching sons that responsibility is not a burden to escape but a privilege to carry. We need schools, churches, businesses, coaches and communities willing to tell boys that becoming a man means becoming useful to others. Most importantly, men themselves must decide that regardless of what the culture celebrates, they will work, build, provide, protect, serve and lead with character.

The culture may change what it expects from men, but God has not. His expectations of responsibility, stewardship, sacrifice and provision live on. America does not merely need more men on payrolls. It needs more men who understand that their lives are supposed to count for something beyond themselves.

The answer to men retreating from responsibility is not to continuously lower the bar until uselessness becomes the norm. Instead, we need to raise it. Call men to work. Call them to provide. Call them to build, protect, serve and lead. America does not need responsible manhood redefined downward. It needs responsible men willing to stand up.

Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries (FISM) host Mark Minnella brings 35 years of experience helping individuals invest with biblical integrity. He was the founder and president of one of the first investment advisories dedicated to biblically responsible investing principles. A co-founder of the National Association of Christian Financial Consultants and creator of the CFCA designation, Mark has been a voice for biblical stewardship through radio, writing and speaking for over 30 years. He hosted “More Than Money” on Bott Radio Network for 17 years and is the author of “The Wall Street Awakening.” Mark and his wife, Cindy, live in St. Louis, MO, and have three grown children.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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