As America Struggles with Outbreak, Biden Plans To Undermine Trump Briefings

As President Donald Trump leads the United States through the uncertain times created by the impact of the coronavirus, Democratic presidential front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden is training his sights on Trump.

Biden announced on Friday that, as of Monday, he will begin holding shadow briefings about the coronavirus, and made it clear his real target was Trump.

“President Trump, stop saying false things, will ya?” Biden said Friday, according to Politico.

“People are worried. They are really frightened, when these things don’t come through. He just exacerbates their concern. Stop saying false things you think make you sound like a hero and start putting the full weight of the federal government behind finding fast, safe and effective treatments.”

Biden, who as the front-runner in the Democratic presidential primaries is the likely challenger to Trump in November, faces an uphill battle. An ABC News/Ipsos poll last week showed that 55 percent of those polled approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

And his plan was roundly trashed on Twitter.

Biden needs to get tested for the virus & dementia. If he starts a shadow briefing he should be arrested. Anyone providing him with information should be arrested. We have 1 leader not a cabal. Biden is not fit for office. pic.twitter.com/Qcslqp6swM — Rob Jeffcoat (@JeffcoatRob) March 22, 2020

Joe Biden doing a briefing on the Chinese Virus? When did he become President? Sorry, won’t be watching. But I am positive the anti-Trump media will be sure to report on it. Then spout what he says over and over and over. — Proud American (@Dayzee24) March 21, 2020

Biden’s plan to attack Trump’s handling of the coronavirus comes as Democratic groups are planning an advertising blitz to tar the president’s image among Americans fretful over the impact of the virus on their health, according to RealClearPolitics.

Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general now affiliated with the group Americans for Public Trust, criticized Democrats for seeking “cheap political points,” RealClearPolitics reported.

“We haven’t been through many crises of this scale,” Laxalt said, according to the website. “I couldn’t have imagined someone running an attack against George W. Bush two weeks after 9/11, but that’s where we are.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” he said. “Now, I’m not naïve, I know there will be a time to campaign, but there’s a long time between now and the general election. To do this right this second, seems beyond the pale.”

Together we will win this war against coronavirus. “This has been a week of national action and of great national solidarity.” — @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/whLIVq4Xbh — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 21, 2020



As Democrats talked politics, Trump talked unity during Saturday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing, according to a White House media pool report.

“This has been a week of national action and of great national solidarity. People are getting along. We’re getting along with Republicans and Democrats and independents and liberals and conservatives. And actually, it’s a very nice thing to see. We’re all one beautiful, big American family, and that’s taking place right now,” Trump said.

Trump offered encouragement to Americans uncertain over the direction of their lives amid the unprecedented impact of the virus upon their lives.

“Every American has a role to play in defending our nation from this invisible, horrible enemy. It really is — it’s an invisible enemy. And we will be successful — very successful — hopefully very much sooner than people would even think,” Trump said.

“This is a time of shared national sacrifice, but it’s also a time to treasure our loved ones and to take stock of what is most important: Our faith, our families, our neighbors, and our great country. And I want to thank all of the incredible people of our country, the citizens of our country that — what you’ve done and the way you’re responding has just been very special — something that we will never forget, that the history books will never forget,” Trump said.

“And we’re going to have a great victory. We’re going to be celebrating a great victory in the not-too-distant future. And I just want to thank everybody,” Trump said.

